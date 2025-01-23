If you had asked Mark Grave 30 years ago if he would see himself as the CEO of the Australian Wool Exchange, he would have told you “absolutely not”. And yet, with well over three decades of experience in the wool industry under his belt, Mr Grave has decided to hang up his hat as AWEX CEO following a successful career in the sector. Mr Grave, who was born and raised in Melbourne, first got his taste for the wool industry and a passion for the field through his grandfather, who had a background in wool brokerage. From there, he kicked off his career as a wool broker in Victoria and the Southern Riverina, a job he had for over a decade before making his way to AWEX in 1993, when the association was first formed. Mr Grave said when he first joined AWEX, he had not “fully appreciated or understood” the significance of what it was doing or where it would lead him. “When I started, did I think I was going to be where I am right now? Absolutely not.” Mr Grave would go on to be inducted as AWEX’s CEO in 2003, something he modestly credited partially to luck, but also the “talented” people who worked around him. Over the 21 years Mr Grave has been a CEO, there has been many stand-outs and highlights. Mr Grave was at the helm of many major projects, including the modernisation of AWEX’s IT platforms, the implementation of the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme and introduction of the National Wool Declaration. He also vigorously supported eBale and WoolClip, digital traceability initiatives he said were “at the heart” of what AWEX does when it comes to product integrity. Mr Grave said the wool industry has faced many hurdles over the years, from falling wool production, to the blow the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the market. However, he said despite these challenges, Australia’s wool sector has become a “market-driven responsive industry” thanks to the many people who have pushed to make the sector what it is today. “We do want it to prosper. We want it to be smart, and we want it to be competitive, we want it to be the best it can be,” he said. “We work better when we work together. I think the hallmark of the last couple of years has been the collaboration we’ve seen at a national level with Australian industry and the association, that’s been a real shining light for me.” Mr Grave’s retirement will be effective as of June 2025, however, he is showing no signs of slowing down until then, and said he has not given retirement much thought just yet. “I don’t want to just coast to the finish line, I want to make sure I am still there doing a job that I am being paid to do … as I draw closer to it (retirement), I’ll start thinking about what’s next.” Mr Grave said he was leaving AWEX in more than capable hands and was looking forward to seeing what the staff at AWEX will accomplish in the future. “I have been fortunate to work with, I believe, the smartest people in the industry and I am proud of our staff and what they’ve been able to achieve,” he said. “Particularly our new staff, who are bringing in different and new skills, and the opportunity to grow and expand on what we’ve started.” Mr Grave encouraged everyone, particularly the younger generation, to pursue a career in wool, and the agriculture industry as a whole. “Agriculture’s got a great way of offering opportunity along the way and I’d encourage anyone to grab the opportunity with both hands, because you just don’t know where it will lead you.”