Beyond the Saleyards — Prime bids putpressure on price

WA sheep markets jumped higher last week with Prime Meat Co stepping into the market and bidding 780¢ for Merino and crossbred lambs and 630¢ for mutton.

At the same time, Beaufort River Meats also increased its bids to 760¢ for lambs.

East coast markets remained firm, with restocker demand continuing to push the market higher.

Processors are bidding close to 800¢ for crossbred lambs, which is close to the current saleyard indicator of 790¢/kg in NSW. Goat markets were unchanged with depots on the east coast holding around 400¢ and butchers continuing to bid above 1000¢ in Queensland.

In Victoria, processors are bidding 880¢ for any carcass above 6kg.

In cattle markets last week, grids shifted higher on the east coast as the EYCI broke 900¢.

The reality for most buyers now is that the higher price isn’t attracting more cattle, as they simply aren’t there. Live export prices also remained flat with little change to report.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus/Murray Grey milk-tooth feeder cattle – steers 480¢, heifers 450¢. Contact LIVEstock Pricing for buyer details.

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 500¢, Black Angus British X: 490¢, Wagyu X Angus: 665¢.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 370¢, heifers 360¢, cows 300¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kgs, no blood tests) $1000. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.