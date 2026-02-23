Australia’s billion-dollar sheep and goat meat industry is bracing for impact after a furious US President Donald Trump slapped a global 15 per cent tariff on goods following a Supreme Court ruling. The high tariffs, set to come into effect immediately, mean Australian sheep and goat meat producers will be forced to pay the higher 15 per cent rate for all goods exported to the North American country. It is the latest hit to the WA sheep industry, which has begun to phase out live sheep exports ahead of a looming ban on the practice from May 2028. The US Supreme Court found the Federal Government did not have the power to impose the sweeping tariffs it had introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Mr Trump slammed the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement issued on social media platform Truth Social — initially announcing a 10 per cent tariff before declaring the 15 per cent tariffs a day later under Section 122 of the Trade Act 1974. “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10 per cent Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the US off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15 per cent level,” he wrote. “During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again — GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!” Australia exported more than 27,500 tonnes of goat meat to the US in 2024, worth about $188m and accounting for 54 per cent of the country’s export volume. In 2024, Australia exported 104,210 tonnes of sheepmeat worth $1.35 billion to the US. Australian Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell said he would advocate for the removal of the economic measures during a visit to the US for talks with American officials. “We have got a free-trade agreement with the United States. That free-trade agreement provides that we have tariff-free access for our products into the United States,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday. “The message I’ll be giving to the Americans over the next few days is we expect you to honour that agreement.” A statement from Meat and Livestock Australia’s managing director Michael Crowley said the advocacy body was “aware” of the baseline tariffs and that Australian beef would remain exempt, maintaining a zero per cent tariff, as a result of Mr Trump’s announcement in November last year. “Unfortunately, Australian sheepmeat and goat meat will see tariffs increase from 10 per cent to 15 per cent under the new arrangements,” he said. “MLA will work with industry and the Australian Government to navigate the challenges this new tariff hike will impose.” In 2025 the US was Australia’s main export market for beef, lamb, and goat meat, presenting a significant market for Australian — and West Australian — sheep and goat producers. “MLA maintains a dedicated office in Washington D.C., and we continue to liaise closely with the Australian Government, industry partners and stakeholders throughout the supply chain to ensure Australian red meat remains highly valued, competitive, and trusted in the US market,” Mr Crowley said. Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Tim Ryan said the council would work with industry and government partners to expand its understanding of the global tariffs, and confirm the exemption to beef exports. Mr Ryan said the tariffs would see Australia lose any “comparative advantage” held under previous tariff arrangements with the US. “These changes come at a particularly difficult time for the Australian sheepmeat supply chain, with processors and exporters trading on thin or negative margins amid high livestock prices and soft demand,” he said. “The US is a longstanding and valuable export market for Australian red meat, and these developments reintroduce significant uncertainty and costs for Australian exporters and US consumers alike.”