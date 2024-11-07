“Once in a lifetime” photographs capturing the sights of regional WA are featuring in the latest edition of the Bureau of Meteorology’s annual Australian Weather Calendar. The photos, which were selected through a yearly competition held by BOM, show off weather phenomena in WA’s Wheatbelt, Kimberley, North West, and South West. National community information manager Andrea Peace said they were chosen from a pool of more than 500 entries, taken by both professional and amateur photographers. “Each month features a photo of a different weather phenomenon alongside a meteorological description written by the Bureau’s meteorologists,” Ms Peace said. “The photos offer a glimpse into the science behind how the weather works, and how the Bureau’s services meet the needs of the Australian community and industries.” WA was the most represented state in this year’s calendar. A photograph taken by Grant Steiner, a Merredin-based researcher at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, is featured as the September image. In the photograph, Mr Steiner captured a swirling dust cloud and thunderstorm which rolled over the Wheatbelt town, from up high on Merredin Peak. Dust storms occur when strong winds pick up topsoil and carry it over an extensive area. Also included in the calendar is a photo by environmental scientist JJ Rao, who took an a photo of a bolt of lightning flashing in front of a rainbow, over the backdrop of a sunset featuring anticrepuscular rays. These sunrays form where light beams and shadows cross the sky. Perth photographer Bernard Shaw used a drone to take an image of a golden sunrise in Mornington in the state’s South West, which featured as the January image. Shaw described the shot as a “once in a lifetime” photograph. Barend Becker rounded off the WA selection with a photo of the 2023 Exmouth total solar eclipse as the April image, which marks the eighth time the Tasmanian landscape photographer has been included in a Bureau Weather Calendar. Becker travelled across the Nullabor on an eight-week journey in his caravan to see the eclipse. The 2025 Australian Weather Calendar is on sale now and can be purchased from the BOM website.