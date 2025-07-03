A small family-operated cheese factory and sheep dairy near Nannup has taken out the top gong at the 2025 Perth Royal Dairy Awards after competing against more than 200 entrants. Cambray was recognised as having produced the cream of the crop dairy product at the 70th annual celebration with standout entry, Farmhouse Gold. The aged and robust-flavoured sheep cheese was awarded Champion Overall Dairy Product against 216 other entries submitted from five states. Eight other WA dairy industry producers were also awarded champion status across cheese, milk, yoghurt, ice cream and gelato categories based on rigorous assessment by an expert panel of judges. Tom Wilde, who represented Cambray on behalf of his family at the show, said it was “really nice” to be recognised for their hard work. “When you enter these awards and win a big prize, it gives the whole family and staff a morale boost,” he said. “It makes all the hard work feel worthwhile, because dairy farming and cheesemaking is a tough gig — so we’re proud to enter, be recognised and receive that accolade.” The Cundinup cheese producer — which is famous for its award winning ewes milk cheeses — secured a total of five trophies and four gold medals at the prestigious event. All of Cambray’s sheep milk cheeses are considered farmhouse status, meaning the sheep are milked and processed on the farm by the farmer. Farmhouse Gold specifically was produced on the Wilde’s farm and aged for 12 months using a Dutch-style recipe developed over 12 years. Albany Italian cheese producer, La Delizia, was another WA entrant to secure a top prize, sinching the award for champion bovine cheese for their burrata, which received full marks from all judges. Chief judge Ros Garstone said full marks was an “extraordinary and exceptionally rare achievement”. The WA dairy farmer said he was “very proud” of the WA dairy industry for its success at the awards. “WA and Australia-wide dairy is a very special industry,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work, so it’s really lovely to see the results of that dedication shine through during judging.” Other WA winners included Lactalis (Harvey Fresh), who was awarded most successful WA dairy exhibitor and champion milk, while Brownes won champion yogurt. Jay’s Dairy won champion ice cream, Gelavita Gelato won champion gelato, Bannister Downs Dairy won flavoured champion milk and The Butter People won champion butter. Gold medal winners from the PRDA are eligible to enter the prestigious 2026 Australian Grand Dairy Awards — still to be announced.