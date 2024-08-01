Bush kids from across the State came together in Sandstone over the school holidays for their annual camp, getting away from the quiet station life to meet up with their mates for a weekend. The Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association Meekatharra Air branch hosted the camp from July 6-8, and seven families from pastoral properties scattered across the State’s north attended. Lara Jensen, who lives on Wondinong Station with her four children, said the weekend was a success. “We all live busy, remote lives and it’s just so important for these bush kids to see their friends and feel like a part of their community,” she said. Ms Jensen, who grew up on a station herself, said she knew how important it was for rural children to come together. “I remember when I was a kid, the camps were a highlight of my childhood, and I feel very strongly in keeping them going to keep our bush community strong, so (the children) have the opportunity to catch up and just reconnect. “I think it’s very important in keeping contact in any way we can.” During the camp, the children hosted a sausage sizzle at the Sandstone caravan park, and took part in a colour run in town. All money raised from both events went to the children’s Cambodia Club, which raises funds to sponsor Cambodian children and their education. The families also spent a day in Mount Magnet, learning about the area’s pastoral history at the town’s museum. Maree Le Moignan, a Warralakin resident, attended with her “story dog”, Digby. Ms Moignan ran arts and crafts session with children, and also read to them as part of the Story Dogs program, which holds reading sessions with kids in the calming presence of a dog. “Our communities are getting smaller, so it’s really important to grab with both hands any opportunity, or to create an opportunity for children to get together, (and) to know their classmates,” Ms Jensen said. “It’s very hard for children to have any connection to community if they don’t get the opportunity to feel a part of one. “It’s a lot of work sometimes, but its definitely worth doing.”