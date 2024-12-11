CBH Group has revealed the names of the initial five hopefuls running in the co-operative’s 2025 Member Director Elections, two of whom are throwing their hat in the ring for the first time. Director positions for Districts 2, 3 and 4 are open for nomination — one for each District. All of the initial candidates have undergone the grain handler’s candidates assessment panel process, a three-person majority independent panel comprising the CBH board chair and two members outside of CBH, Suzanne Ardagh and Terry Agnew. The process, which was introduced in 2021, is mandatory for sitting directors and voluntary for new candidates. The directors seeking re-election are Jeff Seaby (District 2), Barry West (District 3) and Helen Woodhams (District 4). The new candidates who have nominated are Russell Inman and Tracy Lefroy, both running for District 2. Ms Lefroy, who is the Moora shire president, farms more than 8000 hectares of land and runs Cranmore Stud Merinos with her husband Kristin in Bindi Bindi. She is also the Grain Industry Association of WA Wheat Council chair, an InterGrain director and part of the GrainGrowers National Policy Group. “Having that portfolio of roles has really helped me because you can take insights from the different roles you play, and the knowledge is all cumulative,” Ms Lefroy said. “I think CBH is an incredible organisation already and if elected, my priorities would include strengthening CBH’s infrastructure to ensure we can manage increasing crop sizes whilst minimising the cost to growers.” Ms Lefroy also said she wanted to pursue expanding sustainability initiatives to enhance environmental outcomes but in a way that would not compromise productivity. She said she wanted to build “stronger” community engagement programs to make sure “every corner of our growing region” benefitted. Cadoux grower Mr Inman farms 6000ha of wheat, canola and barley with his wife Kate, and has successfully split farming operations with his brother. Mr Inman said he decided to nominate after following the inner-workings of CBH for more than a decade and attending the co-operative’s annual general meetings. After some time, peers recommended he nominate for the board. Despite being apprehensive at first, Mr Inman decided to pursue the opportunity. “I can bring a lot of experience and expertise to the board,” he said. “I’ve got 35 years of (background) in managing the farm ... I understand the challenges faced by all us grain growers in the ever-changing world, and I reckon I can make a difference.” Mr Inman said he believed in looking at the long-term picture and the importance of pursuing strategies to strengthen farm businesses as well as the co-operative itself. “I’d like CBH to continue to deliver value to farmers, especially the future generations, and maintain that transparent and competitive pricing across the supply chain ... I feel CBH has been doing that, especially for the last five years,” he said. Kulin farmer and wool grower Mr West is one of the incumbents nominating for another term. Mr West, who was first elected as a director of the CBH Board in 2022, said he represented growers “quite strongly” and would continue to do so if he was elected again. He said his experience and knowledge of the different ports, as well as the State as a whole, strengthened his contribution to the board and he hoped to continue to pursue several freight and logistics topics in the South Kwinana zone. “I’m a very strong advocate for all growers around the State ... I feel I’ve got good connection to the whole of the network, not just my area,” he said. Third generation Mukinbudin grower Mr Seaby, who was appointed a board director in 2019, is also throwing his hat in the ring for the third and final time. “I’m passionate about CBH as a co-operative because everything the directors do on the board is to the benefit of the growers ... we always have that in the back of our mind,” he said. “As the incumbent, we’ve got some pretty exciting projects on the way ... We’re spending $500 million a year on upgrades, enhancements and improvements, so I want to continue on into another term on the board to follow these projects through.” Kojonup and Woodanilling grain and sheep producer Ms Woodhams, who was elected as a board director in 2020, also said she would like to see several projects through to maturity. “I’d like to see that happen, and I think we need a level of board stability or continuity to enable that,” she said. “I really enjoy the challenge of the role and I have the capacity to commit fully to it. “We’ve got a strategy through to (2033) and beyond, and rounding out that strategy involves a lot of enhancement to our network and sustaining capital is front of mind. We need that uplifting capacity in our network.” Non-CAP candidates have until noon, January 2, to lodge their nomination. A CBH spokesman said candidates did not have to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intended to nominate.