Chris Patmore, an Eneabba sheep farmer and long-time member of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, has been recognised for his years of service in the livestock industry with the association’s 2024 achievement award. The award was presented to Mr Patmore at the PGA of WA’s 2024 annual convention dinner on October 2 at Crown Perth. PGA of WA president and York farmer Tony Seabrook presented the award, describing Mr Patmore as someone who holds “not only a deep love of the land but also a strong work ethic which includes always helping your neighbour out”. “While there are many who are too often quick to criticise and walk away from the many issues facing regional and rural WA because they are too difficult or impossible, there are those like (Mr Patmore) who remain committed to fighting for their industry,” he said. Mr Seabrook said Mr Patmore’s dedication to WA’s livestock industry was surpassed only by his love for his family. While on stage to receive his award, a surprised Mr Patmore admitted he almost didn’t make it to the dinner because of work to be done on the farm but his wife Robyn convinced him to go. Mr Patmore has been a member of the PGA of WA for 25 years. In 2016, he took over from Digby Stretch to become the association’s livestock committee chair, a role he still has to this day. “I think when I first joined the PGA, I was well and truly out of my depth. I probably still am,” he told the crowd on the night. “I had this weird theory that if I hung around with people who are smarter then me ... then some of it might eventually rub off on me.” Mr Patmore mentioned the long line of influential PGA of WA members who had worked tirelessly to represent the agriculture community and how privileged he felt to be a part of the association. “A lot (of members) have moved on and a lot have passed on in the last 120 years, and I’m just really honoured to think that I was able to play a small part in the success of the PGA,” he said. Mr Patmore was a Muresk graduate and spent time working at the Wool Testing Authority and Elders before coming to the PGA of WA. As the association’s livestock committee chair, Mr Patmore has been determined in his opposition to compulsory electronic identification for sheep and goats and vocal in his support for the live sheep trade. Mr Patmore also led the association’s response to the new health and welfare standards for working dogs and has worked on a variety of other issues, such as wild dog control. “It’s been really good to be able to have some input into what’s happening in the industry and to have some influence on outcomes,” Mr Patmore said. “It really opens a lot of doors for you and you have access to a lot of influential people who are able to make decisions for the industry.” Mr Patmore also mentioned how much he enjoyed his work, which was not only meaningful but fulfilling. “It doesn’t matter how much you put into this sort of role, you’re always going to get more out of it than what you put in,” he said.