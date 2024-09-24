WA’s crop was looking to be in “good shape”, however, the lack of spring rain has made the chances of a high tonnage year look less likely, according to the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond said grain yields across many regions had begun to drop, with large areas of wheat the most affected. “The State’s crop was in very good shape up until recently and the potential tonnage was climbing from the previous GIWA Crop Report in early August to a point where we were looking at a very good year,” he said. “Without further rain in the next two weeks, the slide in tonnage will continue.” The report did have some more positive news for barley, which is ahead of wheat in terms of grain-fill. “The barley, in general, has had a dream run this year with low levels of disease and the lack of waterlogging in the lower lying areas where barley is often targeted,” Mr Lamond said. “There has also been no frost to speak of and this has helped to keep tonnage estimates higher than they may have otherwise been.” Canola crops in low to medium rainfall areas have been late-emerging and the heat has halted flowering. “The higher rainfall zones are in better shape, although they are in line for more longer-term average yields rather than recent higher yields,” Mr Lamond said. Lupin crops have a lot of biomass and are “generally well grown,” however, there are a few pods. Mr Lamond said this would be a benefit for next year, however, many lupin crops this year will not be delivering a profit. Crops in the eastern part of the Geraldton port zone have higher potential than those in the west, and the lack of finishing rain has emphasised this difference with the recent rise in temperature over the past few weeks. “The lower water holding capacity soils closer to the coast are sweating off grain yield in front of your eyes, whilst the heaver soils in the east are still in very good shape for returning above average grain yields,” Mr Lamond said. “There was a large area of wheat sown on fallow from 2023 and this, combined with above average growing season rain, has resulted in these low rainfall areas behaving more like the medium to high rainfall zones.” Mr Lamond said the majority of the wheat in the Geraldton port zone had managed the extreme conditions better than the canola and lupins, which would both be well down on average grain yields. “The late start never really gave canola a chance and this is going to be reflected in a very low tonnage year in the region.”