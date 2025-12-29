Two men were being questioned on Monday night, over a foul-smelling protest outside the Margaret River office of Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis. A 200 kilogram pile of fish heads was left outside the Minister’s electorate office in the morning, along with overalls scrawled with a message from “all fishers”. Ms Jarvis, who is currently acting Premier, has been the target of growing outrage from commercial and recreational fishers ahead of a looming ban on demersal fishing. A 21-month ban on species, such as dhufish and pink snapper, will apply to commercial and recreational fishing along a 900 kilometre stretch of the WA coast, from Kalbarri to Augusta. Commercial fishing in the zone will cease from January 1, while recreational fishing will be banned until spring 2027. Ms Jarvis didn’t comment on the protest on Monday, but the Government called it an “act of vandalism” and again defended the restrictions as necessary to protect fish stocks. “These reforms follow extensive, respectful and inclusive consultation with industry and the community,” a Government spokesman said. “The State Government is also providing a $29.2 million Fisheries Support Package to assist the commercial and recreational sectors across the State to adapt to the reforms and is establishing an advisory council to provide guidance as the reforms are implemented. “The Government will continue to work closely with industry and the community to ensure fishing can continue long into the future. “This act of vandalism has been reported to WA Police.” Police said two men were taken into custody and were assisting police, but so far no charges have been laid.