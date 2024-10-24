Aspiring leaders still have time to throw their hat in the ring and apply for the National Farmers’ Federation’s National Agriculture Leadership Program. The five-month program will begin in February and is open for Australians under 35. NFF president David Jochinke said the program, which often had “hotly contested” limited spots, was designed to develop interest in agricultural leadership. “It’s an honour to encourage the next generation of leaders to follow their passion and grow their leadership potential,” he said. Successful applicants will participate in a three-day advocacy retreat in Canberra, where they will work on a policy project under the guidance of an industry leader. Tasks including mentoring, policy development guidance and meeting parliamentarians. “The program immerses our participants in the policy and advocacy worlds; they’ll have the opportunity to tour Australian Parliament House and meet Federal politicians and Government departments and be mentored by leading policy experts,” Mr Jochinke said. “We’re excited to add more graduates to the impressive cohort of National Agricultural Leadership Program alumni in 2025. “I encourage anyone with a passion for (agriculture) and an interest in leadership to apply.” Applications close November 14.