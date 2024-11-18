The animated characters of Darcy Dingo, Gracie Gecko, and Harry Hopperoo featured at the film premiere of Fangs on the Farm, the trio getting wide-eye appeal for their first aid awareness campaign. Albany mother of three Kate Mitchell, who was co-producer, rolled out the red carpet to more than 100 guests that gathered at the Perth Zoo’s Maali venue on November 9 to share in the adventures of the new educational stars. The two-part premiere event included a family day gathering of 150 guests that included “fun for children” with face painting and games. Ms Mitchell said the children were attracted to the animated characters and were attentive to their challenges to learn first aid knowledge and skills, particularly as the story unfolded about a highly-strung snake. At the evening premiere, it was the adults turn to share in the film’s important message of addressing the lack of health services and support in regional Australia. Ms Mitchell said it was important to ensure rural communities had access to critical medical services and education. Through creative animation, she said the film series was intended to teach life skills to children, preparing them to confidently face the challenges of their environments. “These stories resonate with the realities of rural life — authentic experienced depicted in relatable and engaging formats,” she said. “As we unveil Fangs on the Farm, we are reminded of the importance of collaboration and kindness in building a supportive, connected community.