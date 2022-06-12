We at the Countryman love being able to travel the countryside, meeting with farmers, sharing their stories and shedding light on the issues facing the agricultural industry and regional communities.

But one of the major perks of the gig is meeting the hardworking farm dogs at farmers’ sides.

From kelpies running around the sheep yards, heelers on the back of the ute for a croppy, maremmas protecting their flocks, or what some may classify as “house dogs,” a farmer’s best mate comes in various shapes and sizes.

We have the pleasure of meeting them in person or getting sent cute — and at times hilarious — photos of them on the job, riding shotgun in the ute or taking a well-earned break (often on the floor of the tractor cab).

Farm Dog Friday on Facebook has quickly become a favourite for readers and our resident Farm Dog reporter Shannon Verhagen has the very tough job of sifting through the photos and choosing which one to post.

Here is a selection of some of our favourites we have been sent recently or taken on the road.

Enjoy!

Camera Icon Koda smiles among the canola in Munglinup. Credit: Dani Gibson / Supplied

Camera Icon Cascade farmers John and Rhiannon Carmody, with their daughter Elaina, 3, and golden retrievers Pippa, Bailey and Kasey. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon A Farm Dog in a Boyup Brook shearing shed. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Clay looks out across the stubble to the flock east of Esperance. Credit: Sam Wohling/Supplied / Supplied

Camera Icon Tess strikes a pose at Marymia Station three hours south-east of Newman. Credit: Erin Hourigan / Supplied

Camera Icon Buzz is looking pretty pleased with himself on Shaun Porter's Boyup Brook sheep farm. Credit: Anyssa Treasure/Supplied / Supplied

Camera Icon Farm Pup Shy the Kelpie and Farm Dog Blue the Great Dane hang out on the back of the ute in Condingup. Credit: Hannah Foulds / Supplied

Camera Icon A beautiful photo of Wedgecarrup farmer Kristine Hamersley’s sheep dog Disco. Sadly not long after this photo, they lost her to cancer. “She was 10 years old, our best friend and the most loyal, hardworking workmate we have ever had.” Credit: Kristine Hamersley / Supplied

Camera Icon Millie looks after an orphaned lamb in Williams. Credit: Ruth Tinley / Supplied

Camera Icon Bruce Rock farmer Tanya Kilminster's dog Yandi. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Farm Pup Foxy on a croppy in Carnamah. Credit: Jenny McDonald/Supplied / Supplied

Camera Icon Farm Dog Hero in the drenching race at Nepowie. Credit: Morgan Blake / Supplied

Camera Icon Farm Dog Sambo looking pretty happy with the canola. Credit: Misha Clarke / Supplied