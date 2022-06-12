We at the Countryman love being able to travel the countryside, meeting with farmers, sharing their stories and shedding light on the issues facing the agricultural industry and regional communities.
But one of the major perks of the gig is meeting the hardworking farm dogs at farmers’ sides.
From kelpies running around the sheep yards, heelers on the back of the ute for a croppy, maremmas protecting their flocks, or what some may classify as “house dogs,” a farmer’s best mate comes in various shapes and sizes.
We have the pleasure of meeting them in person or getting sent cute — and at times hilarious — photos of them on the job, riding shotgun in the ute or taking a well-earned break (often on the floor of the tractor cab).
Farm Dog Friday on Facebook has quickly become a favourite for readers and our resident Farm Dog reporter Shannon Verhagen has the very tough job of sifting through the photos and choosing which one to post.
Here is a selection of some of our favourites we have been sent recently or taken on the road.
Enjoy!
If you have a photo of your Farm Dog that you would love to share, please email it to shannon.verhagen@wanews.com.au with their name and what location in WA it was taken.