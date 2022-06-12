Search
Farm Dog Friday: Our favourite photos of your best mates from around WA

Shannon Verhagen
Farm Dogs Hazel, Hyacinth, Kirby and Merle on the trailer during sunset in Mullewa. Kylie Rowe
Camera IconFarm Dogs Hazel, Hyacinth, Kirby and Merle on the trailer during sunset in Mullewa. Kylie Rowe Credit: Kylie Rowe/Supplied

We at the Countryman love being able to travel the countryside, meeting with farmers, sharing their stories and shedding light on the issues facing the agricultural industry and regional communities.

But one of the major perks of the gig is meeting the hardworking farm dogs at farmers’ sides.

From kelpies running around the sheep yards, heelers on the back of the ute for a croppy, maremmas protecting their flocks, or what some may classify as “house dogs,” a farmer’s best mate comes in various shapes and sizes.

We have the pleasure of meeting them in person or getting sent cute — and at times hilarious — photos of them on the job, riding shotgun in the ute or taking a well-earned break (often on the floor of the tractor cab).

Farm Dog Friday on Facebook has quickly become a favourite for readers and our resident Farm Dog reporter Shannon Verhagen has the very tough job of sifting through the photos and choosing which one to post.

Here is a selection of some of our favourites we have been sent recently or taken on the road.

Enjoy!

If you have a photo of your Farm Dog that you would love to share, please email it to shannon.verhagen@wanews.com.au with their name and what location in WA it was taken.

Koda smiles among the canola in Munglinup.
Camera IconKoda smiles among the canola in Munglinup. Credit: Dani Gibson/Supplied
Cascade farmers John and Rhiannon Carmody, with their daughter Elaina, 3, and golden retrievers Pippa, Bailey and Kasey.
Camera IconCascade farmers John and Rhiannon Carmody, with their daughter Elaina, 3, and golden retrievers Pippa, Bailey and Kasey. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
A Farm Dog in a Boyup Brook shearing shed.
Camera IconA Farm Dog in a Boyup Brook shearing shed. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Clay looks out across the stubble to the flock east of Esperance.
Camera IconClay looks out across the stubble to the flock east of Esperance. Credit: Sam Wohling/Supplied/Supplied
Tess strikes a pose at Marymia Station three hours south-east of Newman.
Camera IconTess strikes a pose at Marymia Station three hours south-east of Newman. Credit: Erin Hourigan/Supplied
Buzz is looking pretty pleased with himself on Shaun Porter's Boyup Brook sheep farm.
Camera IconBuzz is looking pretty pleased with himself on Shaun Porter's Boyup Brook sheep farm. Credit: Anyssa Treasure/Supplied/Supplied
Farm Pup Shy the Kelpie and Farm Dog Blue the Great Dane hang out on the back of the ute in Condingup.
Camera IconFarm Pup Shy the Kelpie and Farm Dog Blue the Great Dane hang out on the back of the ute in Condingup. Credit: Hannah Foulds/Supplied
A beautiful photo of Wedgecarrup farmer Kristine Hamersley’s sheep dog Disco. Sadly not long after this photo, they lost her to cancer. “She was 10 years old, our best friend and the most loyal, hardworking workmate we have ever had.”
Camera IconA beautiful photo of Wedgecarrup farmer Kristine Hamersley’s sheep dog Disco. Sadly not long after this photo, they lost her to cancer. “She was 10 years old, our best friend and the most loyal, hardworking workmate we have ever had.” Credit: Kristine Hamersley/Supplied
Millie looks after an orphaned lamb in Williams.
Camera IconMillie looks after an orphaned lamb in Williams. Credit: Ruth Tinley/Supplied
Bruce Rock farmer Tanya Kilminster's dog Yandi.
Camera IconBruce Rock farmer Tanya Kilminster's dog Yandi. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Farm Pup Foxy on a croppy in Carnamah.
Camera IconFarm Pup Foxy on a croppy in Carnamah. Credit: Jenny McDonald/Supplied/Supplied
Farm Dog Hero in the drenching race at Nepowie.
Camera IconFarm Dog Hero in the drenching race at Nepowie. Credit: Morgan Blake/Supplied
Farm Dog Sambo looking pretty happy with the canola.
Camera IconFarm Dog Sambo looking pretty happy with the canola. Credit: Misha Clarke/Supplied
Tilly in the stubbles.
Camera IconTilly in the stubbles. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

