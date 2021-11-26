The Kojonup community and plenty of visitors gathered for the premier screening of Homespun at The Kodja Place on November 5.
The film provided an insight into farming and regional life in the Great Southern and featured plenty of local talent. Homespun creator, producer and actor Bec Bignell — who grew up on a farm at Broomehill — welcomed 300 people to the showing.
Among the crowd were dozens of the web series’ actors, who proudly took to the red carpet. Many of the actors have lived and worked in and around Kojonup, Broomehill and Tambellup, where most of the filming took place in 2019.
“This production is everyone’s regional story,” Ms Bignell said. “My friends and family and you as a community have been so supportive of the local talent.”
During the 85-minute film, children nestled comfortably near the main the screen and the adults took to chairs for the outdoor viewing.
Ms Bignell and her team delivered an authentic story about people who work and live in regional Australia.
The Kojonup event was the fourth time the film had been shown publicly, after debuting at Cinefest Oz in Busselton, Albany and Bunbury earlier this year.