The Kojonup community and plenty of visitors gathered for the premier screening of Homespun at The Kodja Place on November 5.

The film provided an insight into farming and regional life in the Great Southern and featured plenty of local talent. Homespun creator, producer and actor Bec Bignell — who grew up on a farm at Broomehill — welcomed 300 people to the showing.

Among the crowd were dozens of the web series’ actors, who proudly took to the red carpet. Many of the actors have lived and worked in and around Kojonup, Broomehill and Tambellup, where most of the filming took place in 2019.

“This production is everyone’s regional story,” Ms Bignell said. “My friends and family and you as a community have been so supportive of the local talent.”

During the 85-minute film, children nestled comfortably near the main the screen and the adults took to chairs for the outdoor viewing.

Ms Bignell and her team delivered an authentic story about people who work and live in regional Australia.

The Kojonup event was the fourth time the film had been shown publicly, after debuting at Cinefest Oz in Busselton, Albany and Bunbury earlier this year.

Camera Icon Homespun actor Kyan Lucev, 5, of Kojonup, who played the role of 'Rocky'. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Leonie and Alec Smith, of Kojonup, with their children Joshua, 7, Charlotte, 11, Lachlan, 6, and James, 9. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon AWI industry releations officer Ellie Bigwood and Kojonup farmer Michelle Zadow. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Homespun actor Heather Pryce, Xavia Whyte, 13, Homespun actor Deanna Cooney, Mason Whyte, 15, and Dave Haywood, all of Perth. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Homespun actors Brendon and Zita Boyle and their children Charlotte, 10, Matilda, 9, and Baydon, 7, all of Broomehill. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Homespun actors Blake Simons, 14, Jamie McVee and Kyan Lucev, 5, Kelsey Lucev, 2, and Homespun actor Lee Lucev, all of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Tevehia Potaka-Osborne, Homespun dancer Jayda Weazeb, 14, and Chrisite McVee, all of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman

