Search
thewest.com.au

Film gives an insight into farming life

Headshot of Bob Garnant
Bob GarnantCountryman
Email Bob Garnant
Homespun actor Yola Bakker, Homespun producer and actor Bec Bignell and Homespun actor Emily Rose Brennan, all of Perth.
Camera IconHomespun actor Yola Bakker, Homespun producer and actor Bec Bignell and Homespun actor Emily Rose Brennan, all of Perth. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman, Bob Garnant

The Kojonup community and plenty of visitors gathered for the premier screening of Homespun at The Kodja Place on November 5.

The film provided an insight into farming and regional life in the Great Southern and featured plenty of local talent. Homespun creator, producer and actor Bec Bignell — who grew up on a farm at Broomehill — welcomed 300 people to the showing.

Among the crowd were dozens of the web series’ actors, who proudly took to the red carpet. Many of the actors have lived and worked in and around Kojonup, Broomehill and Tambellup, where most of the filming took place in 2019.

“This production is everyone’s regional story,” Ms Bignell said. “My friends and family and you as a community have been so supportive of the local talent.”

During the 85-minute film, children nestled comfortably near the main the screen and the adults took to chairs for the outdoor viewing.

Ms Bignell and her team delivered an authentic story about people who work and live in regional Australia.

The Kojonup event was the fourth time the film had been shown publicly, after debuting at Cinefest Oz in Busselton, Albany and Bunbury earlier this year.

Homespun actor Kyan Lucev, 5, of Kojonup, who played the role of 'Rocky'.
Camera IconHomespun actor Kyan Lucev, 5, of Kojonup, who played the role of 'Rocky'. Credit: Countryman
Leonie and Alec Smith, of Kojonup, with their children Joshua, 7, Charlotte, 11, Lachlan, 6, and James, 9.
Camera IconLeonie and Alec Smith, of Kojonup, with their children Joshua, 7, Charlotte, 11, Lachlan, 6, and James, 9. Credit: Countryman
AWI industry releations officer Ellie Bigwood and Kojonup farmer Michelle Zadow.
Camera IconAWI industry releations officer Ellie Bigwood and Kojonup farmer Michelle Zadow. Credit: Countryman
Homespun actor Heather Pryce, Xavia Whyte, 13, Homespun actor Deanna Cooney, Mason Whyte, 15, and Dave Haywood, all of Perth.
Camera IconHomespun actor Heather Pryce, Xavia Whyte, 13, Homespun actor Deanna Cooney, Mason Whyte, 15, and Dave Haywood, all of Perth. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman, Bob Garnant
Homespun actors Brendon and Zita Boyle and their children Charlotte, 10, Matilda, 9, and Baydon, 7, all of Broomehill.
Camera IconHomespun actors Brendon and Zita Boyle and their children Charlotte, 10, Matilda, 9, and Baydon, 7, all of Broomehill. Credit: Countryman
Homespun actors Blake Simons, 14, Jamie McVee and Kyan Lucev, 5, Kelsey Lucev, 2, and Homespun actor Lee Lucev, all of Kojonup.
Camera IconHomespun actors Blake Simons, 14, Jamie McVee and Kyan Lucev, 5, Kelsey Lucev, 2, and Homespun actor Lee Lucev, all of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman
Tevehia Potaka-Osborne, Homespun dancer Jayda Weazeb, 14, and Chrisite McVee, all of Kojonup.
Camera IconTevehia Potaka-Osborne, Homespun dancer Jayda Weazeb, 14, and Chrisite McVee, all of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman
Alec Thompson, 15, with his parents Anne and Grant Thompson, who is the Kojonup shire cheif executive officer.
Camera IconAlec Thompson, 15, with his parents Anne and Grant Thompson, who is the Kojonup shire cheif executive officer. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup farmers Daniel and Jacinta Zadow, with their children Chelsea, 7, and Alexis, 10.
Camera IconKojonup farmers Daniel and Jacinta Zadow, with their children Chelsea, 7, and Alexis, 10. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup farmers Digby and Nikki Stretch.
Camera IconKojonup farmers Digby and Nikki Stretch. Credit: Countryman
Broomehill farmer Jan Boyle with husband and Homespun actor Don Boyle.
Camera IconBroomehill farmer Jan Boyle with husband and Homespun actor Don Boyle. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup farmers Mark and Lisa Taylor.
Camera IconKojonup farmers Mark and Lisa Taylor. Credit: Countryman
Gidgegannup farmers Maggie and Dan Marshall.
Camera IconGidgegannup farmers Maggie and Dan Marshall. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup farmers Cathy and Eric Wright, and Sally Wilson, of Perth.
Camera IconKojonup farmers Cathy and Eric Wright, and Sally Wilson, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup farmers Roger and Annabelle House.
Camera IconKojonup farmers Roger and Annabelle House. Credit: Countryman
Andrew and Del McGunniess, of Perth.
Camera IconAndrew and Del McGunniess, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Homespun actors Derek and Sue Piesse, who farm at Kojonup, with Judith and Bruce Warland, of Kojonup.
Camera IconHomespun actors Derek and Sue Piesse, who farm at Kojonup, with Judith and Bruce Warland, of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman
Homespun actors Lauren Thomas and Gillian Mosenthal, both of Perth.
Camera IconHomespun actors Lauren Thomas and Gillian Mosenthal, both of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup farmers Tim and Anita Eyres, with Clem Caron and Chris Eyres, of Perth.
Camera IconKojonup farmers Tim and Anita Eyres, with Clem Caron and Chris Eyres, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Homespun photographer Astrid Volzke, of Darkan.
Camera IconHomespun photographer Astrid Volzke, of Darkan. Credit: Countryman
Homespun production assistant Helen Bignell and Homespun animal handler Paul Bignell. who both farm at Broomehill.
Camera IconHomespun production assistant Helen Bignell and Homespun animal handler Paul Bignell. who both farm at Broomehill. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup Agricultural Supplies partner and Homespun actor Ned Capper and his wife and Homespun actor Jill Capper, who owns the Gallery Aura, in Kojonup.
Camera IconKojonup Agricultural Supplies partner and Homespun actor Ned Capper and his wife and Homespun actor Jill Capper, who owns the Gallery Aura, in Kojonup. Credit: Countryman
Kojonup shire president Ned Radford.
Camera IconKojonup shire president Ned Radford. Credit: Countryman
Tambellup farmers Michael and Marie White, with Kojonup farmers Wendy and Geoffrey Thorn.
Camera IconTambellup farmers Michael and Marie White, with Kojonup farmers Wendy and Geoffrey Thorn. Credit: Countryman
Hayden Gale and Melinda Hansen, both of Narrogin.
Camera IconHayden Gale and Melinda Hansen, both of Narrogin. Credit: Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails