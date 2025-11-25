A gold mining battery thought to be lost from an Eastern Wheatbelt town for about four decades has been recovered and restored for permanent display. The battery, which made a “hell of a racket” and could be heard from up to five kilometres away when it was in use, was used to extract gold from the ground before it suddenly vanished from Lake King about 40 years ago. It was built in Bendigo, Victoria, by Roberts and Sons at an unknown date, and was first put to use in Lake Dundas in 1898. Kevin Penny is a former crop farmer who grew up in Lake King — his family farm had a track that led to the battery where it was located at Hatter’s Hill. “We went out there one day, I was about 12 or 13, and the battery was still there in situ — I couldn’t believe this big machine was out there in the middle of the bush just sitting there,” he said. “It was used there (Hatter’s Hill) from 1932 to about 1944 — then it was used a little until 1950 — then somebody took it around about 1980 and we didn’t know where it went, nobody knew. “Everybody seemed a little bit nonplussed on where it went.” Mr Penny said that around 2000 he was put on the path to find the battery by a friend while working north of Lake King — and in 2023 he eventually found the person who took it around 1980 in the hopes of restoring it for personal use. “At the end of the day he’s a hero in my eyes because he actually saved it — we thought it had been smelted down or sold for scrap years ago,” he said. Mr Penny did not wish to name the person or where he was located. The battery was transported to Lake King in October 2024 and underwent about a year of restoration efforts by Track Care WA, with funding from the Lake King Progress Association, before finally being unveiled to the community in October this year. Track Care WA is a volunteer organisation that undertakes projects to manage locations of environmental, cultural, and historical significance around the State. “It took us a whole year to draw plans et cetera and get it all back together for our unveil day,” Mr Penny said. He’s calling on people with any photos, stories, or information on the battery to come forward and contribute to the final and permanent display of it, which he hopes will be proudly showcased in town. “It’s quite an important piece of machinery, not only for Lake King, but it was also used down in Ravensthorpe . . . it’s very important to their history as well.” Mr Penny said having the battery back in Lake King and restoring it was an amazing experience; “a dream come true”. “I had this vision in my mind as to what it would look like and how it would come together,” he said. “It did take an awful lot of work and effort, but the result is amazing, and the historical benefit of having that machine and that tied to our area is just amazing. “We’re a bit fortunate to have this back.”