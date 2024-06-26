Ali Hawker lives 130 kilometres from the nearest town with mental health support, and like many country women, she has struggled to get the help she needs while raising children on an isolated property — but a new partnership aims to bridge that gap. Women’s Health and Well-being Services have partnered with national charity Motherland to boost mental health support for isolated mothers across rural and remote WA by providing no-gap therapy through telehealth. Through the program, eligible mothers can receive fortnightly telehealth counselling sessions, with a cycle of 10 appointments lasting from four to six months. A GP mental health care plan is not required, but is encouraged. “We know that women who are isolated, for whatever reason, are less likely to have access to a GP and therefore are less likely to have access to a mental health care plan,” WHWS CEO Emma Basc said. “There are so many barriers to people accessing therapy and we want to do all that we can to reduce those barriers. Lack of access to a mental health care plan is a huge barrier that we have been able to overcome with this grant.” Ms Hawker, who lives on a Goldfields Esperance farm, had to drive 600 km to Perth to give birth to her second child, Harrison, earlier this year. She said she dealt with sadness and intense post-partum rage upon returning to the farm, and attempts to reach out for help — both through in-person GPs and telehealth — were met with a dismissal of her problems. “This left me feeling very lost and even more alone,” Ms Hawker said. “The stereotype of rural women and men is that we just have to get on with it when it really shouldn’t be the case.” Ms Hawker would go on to find Motherland, a charity that runs online rural mother’s support groups with the mission of raising mental health awareness in the regions. “It was there the incredible mothers shared their experiences, advocating for me and steering me,” Ms Hawker said. Motherland CEO Stephanie Trethewey said she was pleased to support WHWS to help support rural women. “Isolation is a leading health risk factor for women living in rural and remote communities, and Motherland knows first hand how critical it is for rural mothers to have adequate access to mental health support when they need it most,” she said. Ms Hawker said having access to a professional therapy service would be “life-changing.” “It would be hugely advantageous, not only to myself but to my family; I barely have enough to fill my cup, let alone theirs,” she said. “Not having to go through the multiple hurdles of just trying to get help will hopefully encourage more rural women to seek help.” The counselling program can be accessed through an online self-referral process on the WHWS website.