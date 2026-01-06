Former Killing Heidi frontwoman Ella Hooper and country musician Andrew Swift will headline this year’s Boyup Brook Country Music Muster, leading a record-breaking celebration of WA country music talent. Hooper, an ARIA award-winning musician, and Swift, one of the most recognisable names on the national country circuit, will join more than 20 WA country acts in February, marking the biggest WA presence in the festival’s history. From award-winning singer-songwriters to emerging voices, the 2026 program shines a spotlight on homegrown talent. Held in the natural amphitheatre of Music Park from February 13-15, the festival transforms the small town of Boyup Brook into WA’s unofficial country capital for three days of music, community and relaxed outdoor living. What began nearly 40 years ago as a volunteer-driven celebration has grown into one of the State’s most-loved regional events, attracting both local and national artists, as well as fans from across Australia. Several of the WA artists on the program are well-known to country music fans, including Codee Lee, one of the State’s most awarded performers with 20 WA Country Music Awards and a reputation for powerful vocals and polished songwriting. A Boy Named Cash: Johnny Cash Experience has built a strong following with its faithful tribute, while Brandon Poletti and the Southern Dukes are recognised for their high-energy live shows and modern take on country music. The Eastern Line are an established WA country-rock act with a long history on the festival circuit, and Honky Tonk Heroes are a crowd favourite best known for their engaging performances and classic honky-tonk sound. Other WA artists on the program include Adele Oliver, Amberley Maryellen, Boodji Creek, Brandy Newton, Broken Horses, Claudia Tripp, Codee Lee, Connie Kis Andersen, Corey Colum, Daisy Cotton, Darren Gillis, JoKeria, Olive Mae, Rogue Pony, Sally Jane, Shenai Johnston, and Whiskey Jack — who all bring a mix of contemporary and traditional country styles to the festival. Camping remains central to the Muster experience, with community-run sites spread across Boyup Brook, most within easy walking distance of Music Park. Across the three-day event, WA artists will step onto the main stage for featured performances and the WA Country Music Awards, giving audiences a powerful showcase of just how strong the State’s country music scene has become. Country Music Club of Boyup Brook president Colin Hales said the festival, first held in 1986, was proud to celebrate local artists alongside national names. “Boyup Brook Country Music Muster has always backed WA artists,” he said. “This year we have more WA country performers on the bill than ever before. It is a chance for fans to see their favourites, discover new acts and really experience the depth of talent we have in this State, all in one place.” Performer Codee-Lee said the event came at a time the “rest of the country was starting to notice what we have known for a long time”. “WA country music is world-class and we have an abundance of incredible performers and songwriters in our State,” she said. “The Boyup Brook Country Music Muster is doing an amazing job of showcasing that.” The Boyup Brook Country Music Muster does more than deliver a full weekend of live music — it also activates the town with events including the WA Country Music Awards, the street carnival, the ute and truck parade and the much loved Bush Poets Breakfast. The festival’s name was officially changed from the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival to the Boyup Brook Country Music Muster in the lead‑up to the 2025 event, with organisers saying the new name better reflects the broader experience on offer. The festival is supported by the WA Government through Tourism WA and Royalties for Regions and by Revive Live, an Australian Government initiative. Tickets, camping information and the full artist line-up are available at wacountrymusic.com.au.