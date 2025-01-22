Plans to build a 79-turbine wind farm on a family-owned wheat and sheep farm at Badgingarra could pump $500,000 a year into an “unprecedented” community benefit fund. Equity partner Atmos Renewables is backing the 490 megawatt Parron Wind Farm, which has been proposed for an 8400ha property in the Shire of Dandaragan in WA’s Mid West. Parron Developments founder Tim Stevenson, who runs the family’s sheep and cropping enterprise, said the project was a chance to de-risk and diversify. But he is also keen to ensure it benefits the community at large. “We’re working pretty hard from a community engagement perspective to ensure that everyone gets a share of the pie,” Mr Stevenson said. “I think the shire is happy with what we’re doing and we’ve got a good working relationship, so I suppose we’re doing things a bit differently than what has been done in the past.” Regional councils, including the Shire of Gnowangerup in WA’s Great Southern, have been pushing back against a flood of wind farm projects, calling for more direction from the State Government and a better return for locals. If approved by the Federal environmental regulator, Parron Wind Farm could generate enough power to supply about 20 per cent of demand on an average spring day for WA’s main grid. Atmos has committed to pay $1000 per megawatt of energy generated per year into a community benefit fund. At maximum generation capacity, it’s estimated this would add more than $17 million over the project’s 35-year lifespan. ‘SETTING THE BASELINE’ Dandaragan shire president Tony O’Gorman said it was a landmark deal he hoped would lay the foundation for other renewable projects going forward. “We’ve already got three wind farms (in the shire) and when those community benefit funds were thought of, there was no basis on which to set up the fund,” he said. “This is really setting the baseline. For previous community benefit funds . . . we’ve had approximately $60,000 a year, maybe just under that.” Under the agreement, Atmos would also build a bitumen access road to safely deliver the turbines. “Things like having good bitumen roads, they’re a legacy item. They’ll last for 20 to 30 years after the construction has completed,” Mr O’Gorman said. “We’ve also suggested to Parron Wind Farms that they look at not only renting or buying in town but actually constructing some houses for their staff.” Mr Stevenson said Atmos’ contribution to the “unprecedented” community fund was determined using a Clean Energy Council guide to benefit sharing. When it comes to distributing the cash, he said a committee would be established with representatives from the shire, local business community, and Atmos. “We’re working hard with the shire but it’s all relatively new, and we don’t profess to have it exactly right,” Mr Stevenson said. “I don’t want to say ‘this is what everybody else should be doing’, but we’re trying to get it right. “There’s probably going to be things we find out down the track which we hadn’t thought of, or ways we can improve, but we’re hoping it’s a pretty good start.” Mr Stevenson, whose family has worked the property for more than 30 years, said construction would begin in mid-2026 if all went to plan. Atmos hopes the project will be operational before 2030, when the State Government has pledged to shut down its final coal-fired power station. The turbines, to be supplied by Danish manufacturer Vestas, would reach 230m into the air from the ground to the tip of the blades, powering about 200,000 homes. The deadline for public comment closed on January 20. AN ELECTION ISSUE Under a Nationals State election policy announced last week, wind turbine proponents would be required to contribute 1.5 per cent of a project’s value or energy production to a community benefit fund, managed by local councils. Announcing the policy in Geraldton, Opposition Leader Shane Love said WA’s existing planning policies for renewable energy projects “fall short” and lack “clarity and consistency”. “While we have high standards for other land developments, there is no State Planning Policy to guide the responsible development of renewable energy infrastructure,” he said. “This is unfair to proponents and neglects the concerns of local communities.” Mr Love said the Nationals supported the renewable energy rollout but councils must be empowered as part of the process. “There’s no question that renewable energy is part of WA’s energy future, but these projects must be implemented in a way that is well planned, well managed, and delivers positive outcomes for our communities, our economy, and our environment,” he said. Nationwide, Atmos has interests in more than 1.8 gigawatts of renewable assets via 12 operational wind, solar, and battery projects across the Eastern States. The company is also finalising the development of a 100-megawatt battery at Merredin.