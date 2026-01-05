A $5 million oat processing facility proposed by two grain industry veterans and backed by a former rugby star has been knocked back by planning authorities over traffic and safety concerns. Swan Milling P&E’s proposal to build a 420 tonne-per-day mill in Oakford, about 36km south of Perth, was refused by the Metro Outer Development Assessment Panel in December after Main Roads flagged serious transport and safety issues. The project was spearheaded by Jonnie Morton, the former director of Morton Seed and Grain, and Barry Mansfield, who is a current director at WA-based grain exporter Demeter Grains. Former Western Force and Wallaby full-back Dane Haylett-Petty was also listed as a shareholder in Swan Milling, which planned to clean, dry, store and dispatch oats from across WA. Mr Morton founded Morton Seed and Grain in 1990 and operated oat mills at Wagin and Bibra Lake, as well as a pellet mill at the Wagin site, before selling the business to Unigrain — now known as Essentis — in November 2014. Morton’s retained the Hope Valley site and rebranded it to Morton Nutrition. The site is now owned by Demeter Grains, which has receival sites at Pingelly, Wagin and Williams in the Wheatbelt. The Oakford property earmarked for the mill, at Lot 32, 1324 Thomas Road, was purchased for $6m in 2023. It was designed to operate 24 hours per day, 50 weeks a year and process up to 420 tonnes per day. Planning documents indicated the mill would have handled 10 trucks delivering raw oats and five trucks transporting processed products daily, with shipments sent in bulk containers. Proponents argued the facility would support local farmers, create 25 jobs across three to four years and boost the economy. In a detailed planning submission lodged in December 2024, Swan Milling P&E outlined extensive technical assessments, including traffic, noise, bushfire, stormwater and environmental management. The facility would have also included a grain handling building visible from Thomas Road and a storage building behind it, while existing sheds and a dwelling would be used for administration and equipment storage. Noise assessments predicted levels below statutory limits, and bushfire management plans were designed to meet State planning requirements. Proponents also argued the development fit the “Industry – Rural” land use category under the Shire of Serpentine‑Jarrahdale Local Planning Scheme No. 3, supporting primary production while being compatible with the rural character of the area. Despite these assurances, Main Roads WA advised the proposed crossover onto Thomas Road, a primary distributor and secondary freight route, was inadequate for the anticipated heavy vehicle traffic — including 60-tonne road trains and 25–40-tonne semi-trailers. The panel found the transport impact assessment insufficient to demonstrate safe access and egress, noting the existing left-in and left-out access conflicted with an unmade road reserve on the western boundary. “The proposed access arrangements do not meet required safety standards for a high-volume industrial facility on a regional road,” the panel said in its official minutes, while also raising concerns about future use if the unmade road reserve was activated. WA is the biggest oat-growing State in the country, with farmers in the west expected to harvest more than one million tonnes of oats by the time harvest wraps up in February.