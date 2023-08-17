SEE THE PICTURES: Celebrating 100 years of CSBP

Glitz and glam were evident when fertiliser juggernaut CSBP celebrated a centenary of providing the very best in crop nutrition solutions to WA farmers on August 12. The event — called the 100 Years of Trials and Research Gala — was held at the Crown Ballroom in Perth and attracted CSBP staff from across the supply chain for a night of festivities. Joining CSBP staff were farmers and industry heavyweights, with the evening designed to recognise the way the company had partnered with WA growers to “transform the way we farm, together”. From the early days of top-dressing pasture trials in 1923, to more recent advances in precision agriculture and nutrient management, CSBP’s trials and research have paved the way for better growth, contributing to the improvement in average wheat yields from 0.6 t/ha in 1923 to more than 2.8 t/ha in 2022. CSBP Fertilisers general manager Mark Scatena said the milestone represented the commitment to continually advancing WA’s agricultural industry, worth more than $8.6 billion to the national economy. Sixth-generation Mid West grower Robert Kitto said he first partnered with CSBP to test liquid nitrogen fertiliser for broadacre farming in 1997 and was proud to be involved.