WA’s biggest pulse enthusiasts gathered at The University of WA for the Grain Industry Association of WA’s Pulse Forum on June 22.

The full-day event featured 15 speakers spread across a packed program, with much more on the agenda than just pulses’ renowned nitrogen-fixing abilities.

Some of the topics covered included growing pulses in dryland environments, market drivers, the global market, local projects and the rotational benefits.

GIWA Pulse Council chair Professor Stephen Powles opened the event, telling those in the room that it was an exciting time for pulses in WA.

CSIRO chief research scientist John Kirkegaard presented some interesting statistics from a study of 61 commercial legume crops sampled between 2001 and 2017.

He told those in the room that while commercial legume crops could be nitrogen fixing, they weren’t always.

A highlight of the day was a three-farmer grower panel featuring Kojonup farmer Ben Webb, Coorow farmer Rod Birch, and Beaumont farmer Phil Longmire.

At lunch, guests enjoyed a pulse-themed lunch with curried red lentil ragda, Ord river chickpeas shakshuka, and lupin brownies.

The pulse food trend continued, with chickpea hummus and lupin roasted pumpkin highlights of the sundowner meals.

The 10am to 4.30pm event wrapped up with a closing address by WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and a sundowner.

