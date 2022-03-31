Fertiliser prices, carbon farming and the popularity of pulses were just some of the hot topics discussed at this year’s South Premium Wheat Growers Association harvest view and annual general meeting.

More than 80 farmers from across the Esperance Port Zone gathered at the Esperance Civic Centre for the annual event, which is designed as both a social and informative catch up for farmers.

Two presentations focused on carbon farming created lively conversation among growers, with Rabobank sustainable business head Crawford Taylor and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development deputy director general Carl Binning addressing the crowd on the topic.

Farmanco farm management consultant Ben Curtis tackled the question on many farmers’ minds at the moment — should they “farm this year or go on a holiday”, with input prices through the roof.

Mr Curtis emphasised that this would be the year to “treat fertiliser like it is gold”.

Farm and General agronomist Greg Warren gave growers an insight into what he said was the “best regime” for farmers in high, medium and low rainfall zones while navigating high prices.

Pulse Australia chief executive Nick Goddard joined the group from his Sydney office via Zoom to highlight the current pulse market and what Esperance Port Zone growers should expect this year.

CBH’s new Esperance Port Zone manager Paul Channon delivered an update on the area, providing an outline of CBH’s plans to increase capacity to deal with large harvests.

SEPWA also held its annual general meeting, where Salmon Gums farmer and SEPWA president Dan Sanderson announced he would step down from the role in March.

Ravensthorpe farmer Jodi Duncan was appointed to replace Mr Sanderson, while Scott Wandel was named vice president, David Cox was named treasurer and Marie Fowler was named secretary.

Three new executive committee members were appointed — Ron Longbottom, Dafydd Jones and Laurie Starcevich — to replace former executive committee members Adrian Perks, Craig Chambers and Lyndon Mickel, who stepped down.