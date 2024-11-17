‘Rodeo will be back’ was the shoutout at the inaugural Brunswick Rodeo that attracted a crowd of 4500 fans to witness what was one of the South West’s most action-packed events. Double Barrel Entertainment principals Mark and Jo Kestel and their team were keen to introduce the known cow town to the sport that has all the thrills and spills — professionally governed by the national Australian Bushmen’s, Campdraft and Rodeo Association. Held at the Brunswick Showgrounds on Saturday, November 16, it was backed by the Brunswick Agricultural Society with vice-president Rodney Galatti celebrating its success. “Our showgrounds welcome this rodeo, it’s great to see a big crowd enjoying all the wonderful facilities, bring it (rodeo) back next year,” he said. The pop-up arena required tonnes of sand that was supplied courtesy of local material supplier B and J Catalano. As the competitors would confess, the soft sand avoids injury to both the stock and the riders, particularly the rough stock cowboys who are at risk of hitting the ground awkwardly. It was not a problem for Muchea cowboy Jack Collins, who dismounted favourably after a twisted-up mount on an athletic bucking horse — touching down softly to win the Saddlebronc Ride on a score of 69 points. Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy, who has two national open bull riding titles, performed brilliantly on bucking bull Sam’s Pet, but was only a few tenths of a second under the required time. Mr Kestel said he was on a high-scoring ride which would have moved him up on the national standings list. The open bull ride win was from 47-year-old veteran Scott Miners on board Magic Mike. “We can always hope for a 50-year-old bull rider,” he said. The novice bull event had 29 competitors, and none made the required 8-second time — a testament of just how difficult bull riding can be. Cowboy Luke Anthony found himself in a precarious position in the novice bull ride — he couldn’t match the perfect form of the beast that scored a perfect 10 from head to hoof. It was a memorable rodeo for Narrikup cowgirl Michaela Dunnet who took her first ladies barrel win riding Stock Horse Randi to a speedy 16.875 seconds, the only horse and rider to go under 17 seconds. With a previous best of third place, she was ecstatic. “I put trust in my horse,” she said. Wannamal cowboy Cash Kestel, 15, was also in his element taking a win in the 14-to-under-18 juvenile steer ride and taking an equal share in the team roping win with Texas cowboy Duane Fuller, the two clocking a fast 7.32 seconds. Cash will be flying to the US soon to take in a rodeo school with his young WA rodeo colleagues, all hoping to return with a hatful of skills. In the 11 to under 14 steer ride, it was Boddington youngster Hunter Ross brushing off the dust for a win. Veteran cowboy Luke Metcalf, a proud Ballardong man, put in an exceptional effort in the bareback ride with a second place on a score of 62 points. Boddington cowboy Kanye Lincoln had a handle on the horns when he wrangled a steer off his horse to win the steer wrestling, and after placing third in the Rope and Tie event. Mark Kestel shouted out to ask if the crowd would like a return of the rodeo next year — the cheers were loud and clear, a definite “yes”.