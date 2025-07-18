Mangoes could soon last twice as long on the shelf, with a quick dip in ozonated water proving to be a simple yet powerful way to keep the tropical fruit fresher, firmer, and far less likely to spoil. New WA-led research deemed a win for farmers and fruit lovers alike has revealed dipping mangoes in ozonated water for 10 minutes before cold storage significantly reduces chilled injury and extends freshness by up to two weeks. Ozonated water is water that has been infused with ozone gas, a powerful oxidizing agent commonly used to cleanse equipment surfaces for pre-operational and in-process sanitation. The study, led by Mekhala Vithana from Edith Cowan University, focused on Australia’s most popular mango variety Kensington Pride, which is generally picked when green and stored for up 13C for up to 14 days. It found that by dipping the mango in the ozonated water for 10 minutes before cold storage at 5C, mangoes lasted much longer and had much less chilling injury — a significant issue in mango production. “Increasing storage life of mangoes is incredibly important for both growers and traders, as it reduces food loss during storage and offers a longer market window,” Dr Vithana said. “It is estimated that about 20 per cent of the total Australian mango production is lost or wasted, and horticultural produce is responsible for about 50 per cent of the total food waste in Australia. “Therefore, it is important to explore eco-friendly and cost-effective technologies to minimise post-harvest losses of mangoes.” Dr Vithana said a global rise in fruit and vegetable consumption had driven an increase in mango production in recent years. But a significant proportion is lost along the supply chain due to rapid ripening and excessive perishability. Typically, mangoes are picked at maturity and stored at 13C or up to 14 days, but this is not cold enough for extended storage. “Being a tropical fruit, unripe mangoes should not be stored below 12.5C due to their high sensitivity to cold temperatures,” Dr Vithana said. “Prolonged storage of mango below this temperature causes a physiological disorder known as chilling injury, which damages the fruit skin and leads to decreased marketability and significant food waste. “Therefore, susceptibility to chilling injury is the key limitation for exploiting cold storage technology to its maximum capacity for lengthening the storage life of mangoes.” Dr Vithana said ECU researchers hoped to do further research on other varieties of mangoes to test their responsiveness.