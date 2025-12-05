A Queensland-based livestock operations manager has been celebrated by the industry as one of its brightest young stars and awarded the Young Achiever of the Year Award at LIVEXchange 2025. The Nutrien Ag Solutions Livestock Export Young Achiever of the Year award was presented to Indonesia Livestock Operations general manager Jack Webb at the 2025 LIVEXchange gala dinner in Perth last week. LIVEXchange, held for the first time in Perth since 2017, ran across two days from November 26. Mr Webb started out in the industry 13 years ago, and has since worked across a variety of roles — from shipboard stock person, livestock export buyer to his current role at Indonesia Livestock Operations. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton described Mr Webb as a “very worth recipient” who demonstrates the bright industry of the future. “He’s well respected among his industry peers, has an admirable work ethic and attitude, and is a passionate advocate of the industry and the many opportunities it offers young people,” he said. “That said, the judging panel was incredibly impressed with all of this year’s nominees. “The enthusiasm they have for the industry and the dedication they bring to their roles is exemplary — they’re a credit to themselves and their employers. “It’s inspiring to see the future of the industry in such confident and capable hands.” The award is a jointly presented award from the ALEC and Nutrien Ag Solutions, to recognise young professionals who demonstrate a passionate commitment and leadership for the livestock export industry. Mr Webb was one of nine industry figures nominated for the award. Nutrien Ag Solutions Northern Livestock Development Manager East Region Colby Ede presented the award at the gala dinner to Mr Webb, who said “epitomises the industry’s dedication and passion”. “Although his practical introduction to the cattle industry didn’t come until after school, he’s taken every opportunity since then to grow his knowledge and skills across the entire supply chain,” he said. “In doing so, he’s developed a deep understanding of the industry and a willingness to be agile and adapt to changes in market dynamics and the operating environment. “He recognises the value in learning from others, being a part of a team and contributing to the greater good of the industry.”