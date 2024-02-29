PRESIDENT’S ADDRESS

It is a pleasure to announce the 120th Wagin Agricultural Society celebration at Woolorama.

With our 50th anniversary celebrations behind us from last year, we embrace the human spirit through connection and collaboration and our 2024 focus, Let’s Get Together, with family, mates and colleagues, and extending to include the wellbeing of our regional communities.

Long-term Woolorama patron and Deputy Leader of the WA Nationals Peter Rundle MLA epitomises this and will officially open the show.

In keeping with our theme, we are all about accessibility and inclusion, and our new sensory space in the Wagin Historical Village will provide a place for visitors to have some downtime during the event.

This will be assisted by Royal Agricultural Society of WA staff members from the Perth Royal Show.

The Wagin Community Resource Centre is co-ordinating a safe place for parents to take their young children for a break from all the excitement of the show with free activities.

It will be within the Wine Baa, where parents can relax too.

The Transafe WA Instruckta will be an educational and entertaining virtual reality experience for all ages.

WA’s best-known butcher, Vince Garreffa, is attending and providing butchering and cooking demonstrations promoting lamb and Wagin duck.

A Lifeline WA ambassador, fundraiser, enthusiastic foodie, and advocate for Australian farmers — we are delighted Vince is attending the show.

We welcome our regular trade fair exhibitors and those new to the show.

A variety of food vendors will be feeding the masses, and our fashion parades are the best opportunity to see the wonders of wearing wool.

The Saturday-night rodeo will conclude our show with another brilliant night of entertainment, including bucking bulls, band, and bar.

As we know, events like ours don’t happen without the support and encouragement of many people, and we welcome those new to the scene and thank our sponsors, media partners, exhibitors, staff, and volunteers.

Paul Powell is the Wagin Woolorama president.