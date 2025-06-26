Free heart health sessions coming to Wheatbelt communities

The Wheatbelt community is invited to attend free ‘Your Heart Your Health’ sessions on common cardiac conditions and prevention of heart attack.

Hollywood Private Hospital Cardiologist Dr Kushwin Rajamani, who has been sub-specialty trained in rhythm disorders, will be presenting his authority on the subject at six venues between June 28 and 29.

“It’s an honour to be part of something that I believe will genuinely save lives,” he said.

Dr Rajamani has had an extensive international training background in Europe, Australia, and the US.

His presentation to raise awareness about heart disease will include a talk on the book ‘In a Heartbeat’ which aims to answer questions and motivate people to make healthy and sustained change.

Author Rachel Cassidy, who had a critical heart attack, included inspiring survival stories in her book.

“Every heart attack is different,” she said.

Her book, launched in February, contains a resource section to seek valuable contacts.

Dr Rajamani, who contributed to the book, shared his own journey from Sri Lanka to Australia and his passion for improving early detection of atrial fibrillation.

“This book fills a massive void — it brings together real stories and expert context in one volume, making it relatable and accessible to patients,” he said.

“It gives people ownership over their heart health in a way that inspires sustained action.”

To RSVP, text name and desired location to 0404 606 517, limited seating for 50 people.

YOUR HEALTH YOUR HEART - WHEN AND WHERE

Saturday, June 28

Narrogin: 9.30am to 10.30am at John Higgins Centre

Kondinin: 2.30pm to 3.15am at Kondinin Country Club

Merredin: 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Merredin CRC

Sunday, June 29

Kellerberrin: 10am to 11am at Kellerberrin CRC

Wongan Hills: 12.30pm to 1.30pm at Wongan Hills CRC

Gingin: 3pm to 4pm at Gingin Recreation Centre