A rally against the Firearms Act is flagged to be the largest this year following an earlier protest in February, in support of the legislation’s operational suspension and disallowance. The rally is in support of a petition organised by Canning Vale shooter David Finnie and endorsed by Legalise Cannabis MLC Dr Brian Walker which garnered 20,669 signatures before its closure on August 5. In addition to calls for the Act’s disallowance and operational suspension, the petition also seeks a freeze on new licence compliance directives and enforcement by WA Police. Protestors will rally outside Parliament House at 11am on Thursday before Dr Walker presents the petition to the Legislative Council. He is expected to address the rally about 1pm. A flyer for the rally encourages protesters to email members of the Legislative Council with their concerns about the effects of the Firearms Act — ranging from the political motive behind the Act’s introduction to security and privacy concerns, and the explosion of WA’s feral pest population. WA’s $35 million firearms registration portal has been under fire since its introduction, with gun users complaining it is unuseable, as well as a recent privacy breach in July. The privacy breach was flagged after a portal user noticed another person’s name on the individual licence for a .22 magnum rifle. Budget estimates on July 1 revealed only 2856 out of 177,746 users had successfully transitioned to the new licensing system. The overhaul of the State’s Firearms Act was designed to make it harder to get a gun licence, requiring stronger evidence of when a firearm was needed by the applicant. It introduced eight new licence categories and a cap on the number of firearms that could be owned — five for most people, and up to 10 for primary producers.