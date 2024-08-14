Farmers have been warned not to let complacency set in after Telstra and Optus announced they would delay shutting down the 3G network by two months.

The telcos had planned to switch off the network on August 31 but delayed the move amid public safety concerns — particularly in rural and remote communities.

It comes nearly a week after the National Farmers’ Federation issued an urgent reminder for primary producers living and working in the bush to check “any and all technology” that could be impacted by the shutdown.

This included phones, medical alert devices, remote sensors and weather stations, as well as ag-tech such as livestock and dog trackers, soil moisture probes, yield monitors and variable rate technology.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Telstra and Optus confirmed the 3G closure would be pushed back to October 28 as a public safety awareness campaign is launched.

NFF president David Jochinke welcomed the move but said it was important farmers did not wait to check their devices.

“This is not the time to take a ‘she’ll be right’ attitude,” he said.

“I urge people to check their devices urgently and make sure they are compatible with the 4G and 5G networks.

“If you don’t know whether your device runs on the 3G network, you must contact the manufacturer to find out.”

Mr Jochinke noted it was Telstra’s second extension but said rural communities could not keep “prolonging the inevitable”.

“Let’s use this time wisely and then start focusing on how we move forward and address the systemic issues facing rural connectivity,” he added.

The latest extension comes after a Senate inquiry revealed about 77,000 phones would be unable to make triple-zero calls after the shutdown.

Certain devices used 4G data for regular calls and texts but bumped triple-zero calls to 3G, the enquiry found.

Customers of all telcos can check the status of their device by texting “3” to the number 3498 or by visiting www.3gclosure.com.au.

As part of the public safety campaign, Telstra and Optus are urging customers to check their phones are compatible with 4G and 5G and do a stocktake of all devices that might rely on 3G.

While the telcos first flagged the shutdown in 2019, they are hoping the last-minute campaign will get the message across.

“We have been communicating to customers about the need to prepare and make the move for almost five years,” Telstra chief executive Vicki Brady said.

Critical medical equipment, personal cardiac alarms, EFTPOS machines and waste and water infrastructure could also be cut off in the shutdown.

Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the Government supported the switchover but called the delay a “sensible move”.

“The Government remains concerned about a subset of 4G phones configured by the manufacturer to default to 3G for Triple Zero calls, and personal medical alarms that rely on the 3G network,” she said.

“While I am pleased that customers and businesses now have additional time to prepare for the 3G switchover, I want to encourage all Australians to take action and check if their device could be impacted.”

Ms Rowland said the telcos’ “public media campaign” was expected to reach more than 90 per cent of Australians.

The telcos have also committed to ensuring 3G-only areas will have no loss of coverage as a result of the switchover, with Telstra undertaking independent testing in impacted areas to ensure this occurs.