The Country Women’s Association of WA has celebrated the efforts of two CWA women who have aided their local communities, awarding them honorary life memberships. CWA of WA awarded life memberships to Joan Crook, OAM, of the Nukarni branch and Yvonne Pether of the Kings Park branch, at the 100th state conference held at the Joondalup resort in July. Ms Crook, who now lives in a Merredin nursing home, joined CWA in 1950, and was awarded the Order of Australia medal in 2004 for her volunteer work in the community. Ms Crook was a part of the Retirement Village Committee and volunteered at many sporting clubs, where she has also been awarded life memberships. Her family represented her on the day. Ms Pether, who first joined the CWA in 1984, was known for her efforts in organising baby bundles for new mothers as part of the St John of God Young Mother and Baby Program. “It’s been a privilege to do everything I’ve done with CWA,” Ms Pether said. “I thank you all for the support and the friendships I have enjoyed, and I hope to continue to enjoy for many years.”