The Country Women’s Association of WA will now allow men to be associate members after the organisation voted to renew its 100-year-old constitution. The CWA of WA voted on its constitution at the organisation’s annual general meeting at Joondalup Resort on July 10. The AGM occurred on the second day of the organisation’s annual three-day conference. Of the 108 WA branches, 106 voted to change the constitution, and two against. Associate members are not able to vote, take part in meetings, or have individual branch membership, but CWA honorary life member Heather Allen said it was about “recognising” the work men often did in the background. “Over the years, they’ve always helped us,” she said. “They’re always there.” Mrs Allen, who was the CWA of WA’s president from 2016 to 2019, said men had always “helped with everything.” “A lot of the events we have, we can’t do without support from our men,” she said. “There were men who came with their wives to the conference. “I was the State president, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my husband. “I don’t see it as anything bad as having them as associate members.” Mrs Allen said it was especially important to remind the community that anyone could join the CWA of WA, regardless of age or gender, and she encouraged young people to join. “We’ve got young girls who are members. It’s great,” she said. “They’re the future.” Mrs Allen said she was looking forward to whatever the future brought for the CWA of WA. Across the country, the different CWAs are still divided on the topic of men becoming members. The CWA of New South Wales, the Northern Territory and Tasmania have maintained a women-only membership. Branches also voted to change the CWA of WA from a not-for-profit organisation to a charity in a bid to increase donations as part of changes to the constitution.