A quarter of the four years allotted to phase out live sheep exports has been “frittered away” by an inactive Government, according to farming leaders, who say they are still waiting on a plan that will keep rural communities alive. It comes after Julie Collins made her first visit to WA as the Federal Agriculture Minister last week, announcing a $32.7 million top-up of Labor’s initial $107m transition package. During the three-day visit, Ms Collins met industry representatives to discuss the transition and to seek recommendations for the appointment of Labor’s promised “transition advocate”, who will monitor initiatives and provide advice to the Government. But WAFarmers president John Hassell said he first needed to see a plan in place that would support both the sheep industry and rural communities. “Our position to her (Ms Collins) was until she knows what she’s doing with the transition package, we can’t make a recommendation,” Mr Hassell said. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said while Ms Collins was “much more receptive” than her predecessor Murray Watt, whom she replaced in late July, there did not seem to be a clear plan moving forward. “I don’t think they’ve got a structure in place that will be adequate to disseminate that money,” he said. “I don’t know how much of it has been earmarked, but as far as I know very little of it has actually been put on the ground and I don’t think that mechanism is there at the moment to put it on the ground.” TIME IS TICKING It has been five months since the Albanese Government announced a May 2028 end date for the trade, which it legislated on July 1. The announcement coincided with the public release of the 214-page Independent Panel Report for the Phase Out of Live Sheep Exports by Sea. At the time, the Government denied it was running late in providing support for WA’s sheep industry, despite the panel’s own recommendation the report be released by the end of last year. The Government was also five months late in announcing the four-year “phase-out” timeline, according to the panel, which stressed the importance of providing enough time for stakeholders to make adjustments. “I think they’ve made a policy they just really don’t know how to deal with,” Mr Hassell said. “They’re going to come unstuck over it, I think. It’s been handled badly and they still don’t know where they’re at with it.” Mr Hassell said community impact weighed heavily on industry leaders’ minds. “Our big concern has always been about communities, we’ve made that plain and clear. And (the Government) don’t seem to have any kind of engagement with regards to how we’re going to solve community problems,” he said. The panel dedicated nine pages in its report to individuals and communities who would “bear the brunt” of the consequences of a mishandled transition away from live sheep exports. The report acknowledged many rural towns were already dwindling and a lack of support during the transition period would only “accelerate” this decline. “That’s where an advocate needs to come in ... but I don’t think there’s a plan,” Mr Hassell said. “So our suggestion to the Government is to actually do their job as a Government and to come up with a plan. You want to shut down this (live export) industry? Then you got to find an alternative.” Despite his criticisms, Mr Hassell said Ms Collins’ meetings with industry representatives were a “very good step in the right direction”. “She hasn’t been Minister for very long and we absolutely appreciate the fact she’s actually come to talk to us,” he said. “I think the really important point to make is that WAFarmers is happy to work with the Government if they genuinely want to find solutions.” Ms Collins dodged repeated questioning from Countryman over whether she believes the Government’s transition is on track. However, she did mention a “co-design process” that would identify on-ground assistance measures that need to be put in place. “The Government’s focus is on implementing the transition plan, which provides certainty, time and assistance to transition away from the trade consistent with the panel report’s recommendations,” Ms Collins said. Countryman is yet to secure an interview with Ms Collins despite repeated requests since she took up the agriculture portfolio. SUPPORT PACKAGE INCREASE Labor’s transition support package now stands at $139.7m, with the extra funds announced last week set to go towards processing capacity grants and community wellbeing support. WA Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti said the new figure was a “good start”. But Nationals candidate for Bullwinkel Mia Davies said no amount of money would negate the harm done to the sheep industry and rural communities. “The industry actually wants to maintain the industry so the Government can continue to put piecemeal responses back to the sheep industry, the trucking industry, the communities that they’re undermining,” Ms Davies said. There is still no news on when the sheep industry can see any of the funding trickle through. However, Ms Collins did provide a more detailed breakdown on where exactly a part of the transition package — the $27m set aside to enhance markets for WA sheep meat — will go. Some $3m will go towards Meat and Livestock Australia and $9m towards Austrade for the market promotion of sheepmeat and to grow the agri-food trade in the Middle East and North Africa region. WA Liberals deputy leader Steve Martin was scathing, saying the funding for Austrade — a Government agency tasked with helping Australian businesses expand in overseas markets — would only increase the number of bureaucrats in Canberra. “Hasn’t Austrade have been doing this for the past few decades on behalf of WA livestock producers? And why do they need an extra injection of funds now?” he said. Another $8.6m will fund agriculture counsellors in Riyadh and Dubai to support regional trade relationships. Ms Collins has also approved grant opportunity guidelines for the first round of an Enhancing Market Demand Program, with applications for submissions opening on November 8.