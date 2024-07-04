WA’s “Farmy Army” has officially started its campaign to topple Federal Labor and save the live sheep trade, with about 40 volunteers rallying to “letterbox” in metropolitan electorates on Thursday. It is part of a campaign to target marginal Labor-held seats such as Tangney, Hasluck and Bullwinkel before the next Federal election. A $424,000 war chest is aiding the movement, which began its campaign on Thursday in the Hasluck electorate. It was prompted after the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill passed the Upper House on Monday, angering industry leaders and advocates who had demanded a full Senate inquiry into the legislation. Keep The Sheep representatives returned from Canberra disappointed,but with a clear message that they will not be slowing down in their efforts. Some of the volunteers came to Perth from their Wheatbelt farms, while others were city residents supporting their farming friends. Shirley Elliot Lockhart, a Claremont local, was one of the 40 to volunteer. “I’m here to support the farmers and to show the Government that they can’t just ride over the top of us,” she said. “We need to have these exports and they’re (the Government) just making our country poorer.” Livestock veterinarian and animal welfare compliance officer Holly Ludeman told volunteers to refer people with questions about live exports to groups such as LiveCorp and the Livestock Collective. She said the live sheep industry was “highly regulated with excellent animal welfare outcomes”. “We want to share that with the community, because the community does love farmers and does love rural communities, and that’s who you represent when you are walking around,” Dr Ludeman said. The Keep The Sheep petition, which has now garnered just under 65,000 signatures over two months, was recently tabled in Parliament by Nationals senator Bridget Mackenzie.