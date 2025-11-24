Australia’s farmers and producers are leaders. Leaders producing the food and fibre our nation relies on. Leaders exporting world-class produce across the globe, helping power our national economy. And global leaders in sustainable agriculture. Australia’s application of nitrogen fertiliser is 90 per cent lower than the Netherlands’, 81 per cent lower than France’s, and 74 per cent lower than the US’. Australian farms also have among the lowest on-farm emissions globally. A basket of agricultural goods produced here generates 42 per cent fewer emissions than in the US, 29 per cent fewer than in the EU, and 12 per cent fewer than in New Zealand. This is not the first time I have cited these figures, but they are worth repeating to acknowledge the leadership our farmers and producers have collectively shown on sustainability. This has been backed by leadership from farming organisations that are helping to drive change. The National Farmers’ Federation supports an economy-wide aspiration of net zero emissions by 2050. GrainGrowers supports a 15 per cent reduction in grain emissions by 2030, and economy-wide net zero carbon by 2050. Dairy Australia has committed to reducing emissions intensity by 30 per cent by 2030. Wine Australia has developed an Emissions Reduction Roadmap, which aims to lower wine sector emissions by 42 per cent by 2030 and a pathway to net zero by 2050. Our agriculture industry has demonstrated a strong commitment to reducing emissions because they know this is central to remaining competitive. The industry has done this without broadscale adoption of current, emerging and future emissions reduction technologies and techniques. This demonstrates the enormous potential industry can still harness in the net zero transition. While farmers and producers have shown real leadership in improving sustainability, they haven’t always had a government that has backed these efforts. For 10 long years of denial and delay, the former Coalition Government ignored the science and failed to listen to Australian farmers’ calls for action. I’m proud our Government has turned the page on this. Farmers and producers now have a government that’s willing to not only back, but act on, their sustainability and climate change ambitions. Our Agriculture and Land Sector Plan, which was co-designed with industry, is delivering a clear roadmap to help farmers actively contribute to the economy-wide goal of net zero by 2050. This is backed by practical investments that are supporting our farmers to address the challenges of our changing climate, and to confidently face our climate future. This will help safeguard key trade relationships for our farmers and producers. It will ensure Australia’s $100 billion agriculture, fisheries and forestry industries continue to grow. Through this action our Government is matching the leadership of our farmers and producers — working together to drive real change. Sadly, it appears the Coalition has learnt nothing from the leadership of our farmers and producers. Michael McCormack, the former leader of the Nationals, recently suggested farmers who choose to host renewables have “sold their soul” and should expect “backlash”. Barnaby Joyce, the Member for New England once claimed the only way to cut agricultural emissions was to “go grab a rifle and start shooting your cattle”. This is the opposite of leadership. At a time when farmers and producers are looking for certainty on policy and a clear path forward, they are being let down by the Coalition. Only Labor is supporting farmers to take advantage of the opportunities of net zero, and supporting regional communities. We listen to farmers like Queensland beef grazier Kylie Burton who said: “Protecting farmers and food security means protecting the climate.” This is real leadership, and our Government will keep backing it. Julie Collins is the Federal Agriculture Minister and Franklin MP