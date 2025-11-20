It’s been all systems go for the Bowman family at Grass Patch after starting what is shaping up to be a flat-tack but very good harvest. All their canola and most of their barley crop is already in the bin, with wheat now being harvested and peas about to start. A third-generation grower, Ash Bowman farms with wife Georgia and his parents Leon and Natalie about 20km west of Grass Patch. Together they crop wheat, barley, canola and peas across 8000ha — with this year set to be one of their best ever. This year they planted 3500ha of Calibre and Tomahawk wheat, 1700ha of Trident, Renegade and Velocity canola, 1230ha of Maximus and Beast barley, and 1000ha of Butler field peas. Like others in the area, the Bowmans are feeling “pretty bright and happy” about the harvest season — even if they are feeling the rush to get grain off before rain forecast later this week. They started harvest on October 16, just before the Esperance Show on October 20. “We are more than halfway now, with 5000ha done and really good yields across all crops,” Ash said. “Farmers in our area are feeling good, but everyone is so busy.” The Bowmans deliver to CBH Group’s nearby Grass Patch bin, which in recent years has been serviced by rail straight to Esperance Port. Ash said the bin was “filling up pretty fast”, but it was clear how much work the farmer-owned co-operative was doing to outload. The Bowmans themselves have three trucks carting grain this year, and recently bought another header. In terms of farm jobs, Ash joked he had been the one “on the ground” moving silos and “fixing everything that goes wrong” this week, while his dad had hopped on the fourth header and Georgia and Natalie were cooking meals for the family and staff. “We’ve had a really good run so far, and are taking off about 1500ha per week,” Ash said. With record yields for canola and wheat, and barley yielding 5t/ha, it has been an amazing result given the Bowmans have only recorded 280mm of rain across their farmland this year, with just 250mm at Ash and Georgia’s home farm. “We have been lucky that it all came in the growing season . . . and we had a good finish in terms of getting some rain during the September period,” Ash said. “It was similar last year. We are in a bit of a rush to finish our wheat before any rain comes this week.” A qualified diesel mechanic, Ash has been back on-farm with his parents for 10 years this year, after moving away for boarding school and completing his apprenticeship in Esperance. He and Georgia are working on a succession plan with Ash’s parents. It will be an even busier year next year, with the family taking on a 3000ha lease block for next year, and with Ash and Georgia expecting their second baby in March. “We felt we had the capacity, and with another header it should be busy but good,” Ash said.