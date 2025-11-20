WA grain growers are increasingly relying on on-farm storage, mobile freight, and tactical delivery scheduling to manage growing harvest bottlenecks. That’s according to a new University of Western Australia study, which warned these grower-led workarounds were becoming critical to maintaining market access as climatic volatility, infrastructure constraints and institutional rules place pressure on the supply chain. The research, published in the respected international journal Agricultural Systems, was was led by UWA Business School and Institute of Agriculture PhD candidate Garima, under the supervision of Professor Doina Olaru, Associate Professor Brett Smith and Hackett Professor Kadambot Siddique, who is the Director of the UWA Institute of Agriculture. Their analysis showed logistical pressures were most severe in decentralised grain-producing regions, where long transport routes, scarce receival capacity and labour shortages compound delays. In such areas, growers’ ability to adjust operations on the fly often determined their access to export pathways and the overall efficiency of the supply chain. According to the findings, farmers were increasingly drawing on flexible freight arrangements, building additional storage and timing deliveries strategically to offset mismatches between on-farm operations and centralised logistics networks. These decisions were being heavily influenced by market signals, the uneven distribution of receival sites and freight options, and the behavioural shortcuts growers use to navigate complex delivery rules. While these adaptations are helping producers stay resilient in the short term, the study argued they also risked entrenching longstanding inefficiencies and inequities in harvest throughput, export scheduling and access to price premiums. Smaller and inland growers, in particular, faced added disadvantages due to limited freight choices and longer haul distances. “Growers are adapting rapidly, but many of their strategies compensate for deeper structural gaps in the logistics system,” Ms Garima said. “Storage and freight decisions are tightly shaped by spatial inequalities and shifting delivery rules.” The research adds fresh evidence to national discussions about agricultural resilience, highlighting the need for modelling tools that better reflect decentralised, spatially diverse decision-making across the grain sector. The project was supported by UWA, the Grower Group Alliance and the Federal Government’s Future Drought Fund, with assistance from Grower Group Alliance regional groups and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development during harvest data collection. It backs up prior WA-led research by the Kondinin Group, with a national survey of about 150 farmers showed that average on-farm storage capacity has grown from 850 t in 2009 to 2450 t in 2024.