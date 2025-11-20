CBH Group has sold its 50 per cent stake in Interflour to a Hong Kong investment company for $169 million, assuring farmer-members the $46 million it lent to the company five years ago has been fully repaid. The farmer-owned co-operative this morning announced it had finalised a “competitive sale process” with private investment firm Upper Pickering Holdings and would use the proceeds to turbocharge its WA network investment. CBH chair Simon Stead said while its stake in Interflour had allowed it to strengthen its market access and build relationships in South East Asia, the decision to divest reflected CBH’s commitment to creating “sustainable value” to WA grain growers. “CBH has valued its partnership with the Salim Group, and together we have built a successful business,” he said. “The decision to divest reflects our steadfast focus on our core business and generating sustainable value for WA growers. “The proceeds from this sale will be reinvested into our network, supporting CBH’s Path to 2033 Strategy and helping us to sustainably deliver value both now and for years to come.” Describing Interflour as a “capital-hungry” investment, Mr Stead said there the need for the business to continually invest in growth to remain competitive that meant CBH had only received $US3 million in dividends in the past 10 years. “The landscape in that processing industry is held by very big players with very long-term views, and they reinvest most of their returns for growth,” he said. “The money it has been making has been reinvested back into the business.” Mr Stead said CBH would use the income from the sale to bolster n its Path to 2033 strategy, a $4 billion-plus plan to turbocharge investment in its grain storage and exporting network with the goal of being able to export 3 million tonnes of per month by 2033. The strategy, launched in 2022 under chief executive Ben Macnamara, also aims to safely receive an average 22Mt crop with 30Mt peaks, outturn 70 per cent of the crop in the first half of the shipping window, and market 50 per cent of the crop to customers. The sale of Interflour comes nearly more than 20 years after CBH first entered the South East Asian flour milling market when it bought a stake in Interflour through a partnership with Salim Group, for about $100 million. At the time, Interflour had four mills in Malaysia and a plant and grain terminal in Vietnam. It now operates nine flour mills across Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, and also has a a grain port terminal in Vietnam, as well Intermalt, a malting house in Vietnam. Its head office is in Singapore. While Interflour grew to become of of four major flour millers in South East Asia, it faced headwinds from high grain prices amid a highly-competitive market and in 2019 CBH announced a $46 million interest-free loan to help the business stay on its feet. CBH’s $42.9 million contribution caused outcry among some WA grain growers, who questioned whether it was a good way to spend growers’ money. At the time, CBH said the money would support the flour milling and malting business’ 10-point turnaround plan, and balance debt and equity levels. Mr Stead said the turnaround plan had enabled the business to get a to a point where it was attractive to buyers. “To own a business, it has to be profitable and to divest it... (the sale) has to come at a good price,” he said. Mr Stead said CBH was currently squarely focused on its core businesses of storage and handling and marketing and trading grain, but did not rule out any future international or domestic investments. “We are focused on that core business... but that’s not to say that different opportunities may not arise,” he said. “We contemplate many things... but they have to tick a number of boxes if they are to progress any further.” The sale was agreed with CBH’s joint venture partner, Origold Profits Ltd, and was approved by relevant government authorities. The move comes four years after CBH sold its 18.9 per cent share in the Newcastle Agri-Terminal to Qube Holdings. CBH’s other investments include full ownership of oat manufacturer Blue Lake Milling — which operates in WA, Victoria and South Australia. It also recently launched WA-based joint venture Acova with Perth-based tech company Deimos to commercialise cutting-edge visual analysis technology currently being rolled out across a number of CBH’s upcountry receival sites.