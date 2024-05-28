The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day was a productive event for many vendors, including the AgKing team who got to showcase the latest machinery on the market.

AgKing’s Wanita Reihana said it was a successful day for her team who were talking non-stop with visitors enjoying the field day.

“We were thrilled with the outcome of the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day,” she said.

“The beautiful sunny weather meant lots of families were out and about and that gave us the opportunity to connect with those that attended our display. All in all, we found the day to be a success.”

AgKing displayed the AK904 90hp cabin tractor and the Enfly DQ554 55hp rollover protective structure tractor on the day.

The AK904 90hp cabin tractor features oil disc brakes, two sets of remote hydraulics and two-speed hand control power take-off, and is also fitted with remote control rear lift arm levels and remote hydraulic controls.

The Enfly DQ554 55hp ROPS tractor is fitted with a three-point linkage system, two-speed PTO, dual-stage clutch and an extra four-way valve for hydraulic implements.

“These both generated a lot of interest, and we were happy with the amount of leads we received on the day,” Ms Reihana said.

“The AK904 90hp Cabin Tractor caught the eye of many and we will be busy next week following up on the sales enquiries for this model.”