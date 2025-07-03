WA farmers and the opposition have come out swinging at news the State’s $97 million biosecurity hub in Canning Vale is not running at full capacity more than six months after being opened. About 70 of a flagged 200-300 staff are currently working at the State Biosecurity Response Centre, it can be revealed, despite the State Government opening the facility in December. Liberal MLC Steve Thomas probed the State Government on its operations in State Parliament last week, asking whether the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s various biosecurity services were “fully operational” at the facility. In response, WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said there were “approximately 70” staff working at the facility, which included incident response and onsite facility management teams. She said there was “no plan” to move the Australian Grains Export Innovation Centre to the State Biosecurity Response Centre. “Procurement and design for onsite modular laboratories are well advanced, with construction due to commence in the second half of 2025,” Ms Jarvis said. “Once construction is complete at the site, biosecurity operations, diagnostic services and associated biosecurity functions will be housed at the site.” The State Government quietly closed DPRID’s asbestos-riddled diagnostics and laboratory services last year, with seed testing and certification testing being carried out elsewhere in Australia. Ms Jarvis told WA Parliament that no samples were being “submitted directly” to the State Biosecurity Centre, with DPIRD receiving samples for “direct testing by DPIRD at its South Perth laboratory or other DPIRD facilities”. She said providers CSIRO, AgriBio and the Department of Primary Industries and Regions in South Australia were carrying out the work. “The use of external providers is common practice and occurs for a range of reasons, including access to specialist knowledge, federally agreed protocols and for diagnostics or analysis not currently undertaken in WA,” Ms Jarvis said. Dr Thomas said it was clear the facility was “not fully built”, despite the official opening in December. “There is still a lot of work to be done before it is full operation,” he said. “That makes a mockery of the semi-official opening they had in December last year in the lead up to the State election. “The management of biosecurity generally has been something of great concern to the farming community for years and this reflects one more problem where it is not being given the importance it deserves. “Hopefully when the new facility is fully operational, it will be fit for purpose.” WA Grains Group chair Alastair Falconer said farmers were “fearful” about the state of biosecurity investment and capability in WA, and farm lobby groups had been left in the dark about where seed testing would be carried out long-term. In November, then-Regional Development Minister Don Punch said procurement process for new modular laboratories to accommodate seed testing services at the new State Biosecurity Response Centre was under way.