It took luck, a bit of a “hunch” and some hard work to figure out the original site layout for the Mingenew Midwest Expo when it began in 1983.

Former original expo committee member and rural contractor Ian Thomas was assigned the role of “site planner and allocation” after joining the committee in 1982, a role that he held for about 12 years.

Mr Thomas said, “there was a fair bit in it’”, so without any previous experience he went to work doing the best he could.

“Allocation was half luck and half a bit of hunch,” Mr Thomas said.

“I always believed that the first hunch is normally the correct one.”

He said the original six or seven committee members, all new Lions Club members, were “travelling blind” and took it day by day.

“I drew this plan up to use the oval — it worked but had to be expanded on overtime,” Mr Thomas said.

Local businesses got behind the expo and the whole of the oval, designed with about 70 sites, was filled in the first year.

“There was more of a demand than any of us thought,” he said.

“We did everything ourselves but got hold of a lot of the community to help — laying out power and putting up marquees was dependent on locals helping.

“We had no idea where we were going we just took it day by day.”

In terms of site allocation, once he knew what a certain machinery dealer, or a car dealer needed, it was not so hard.

“Having that knowledge helped in managing the site area and not wasting space,” he said.

“We tried to design it in a horseshoe shape so it was still like an arena.

“By having curvature like an oval it also made your exhibitors feel like they were included — there was never a back corner.”

Mr Thomas said in his role he would meet the exhibitors at the gate and take them to their sites to make sure everything was in order.

“There’s always some that you couldn’t please — you’re going to cop them anywhere,” he said.

“Overall, I had to work with others in charge of power allocation and marquees on site, so they could do their job as well.

“I got to know nine out of 10 exhibitors over the years as well, which was a real big help.”

After the success of the first expo there was no looking back as it “grew straight away, and only took us a couple of years to hit 100 sites”.

“In 1986 a tractor pull was included and it exploded over night,” he said.

“It attracted more to come on site with different types of displays, and then cattle and sheep had become a part of it as well.”

His favourite things about participating in the role were being “away from the normal grind” and “meeting all those people”.

“It was really good,” he said.

“I had a natural keenness to be apart of it.”

While Mr Thomas is no longer in the role, often taking holidays in the spring, he sometimes attends the expo to “meet up with farmers and long lost friends that you only get to see once a year”.

“That’s the good thing about being there now,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about a product I’m thinking of buying.”

Mr Thomas came to WA from South Australia in 1977 at the age of 22 to help with seeding, expecting to only be about three to four months.

He ended up starting a business in 1980, marrying in 1984, and settling in the Geraldton region.

In his business, Rural Contracting, he started out leasing a farm for cropping, while contract spraying for other farmers.

“It slowly developed from there,” Mr Thomas said.

“Fertiliser spreading became a big part of it early and we always had a truck for grain carting, and later got into serious size road trains for grain carting.”

Mr Thomas said at first he was not fully onboard with the idea of holding a Mingenew Midwest Expo but soon realised the benefits for the community.

“Several of us were not anti the idea, we were concerned about getting enough support to put the show on,” he said.

“Ironically, a few of us that were standoffish to start with became the main players for a few years.

“It was a great idea — (Bob Paskins) had a great vision, no doubt about it.”

This year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held on August 9 and 10.