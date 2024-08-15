“Come clean, go clean” is the message from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development as spring field day season ramps up. DPIRD WA grains biosecurity officer Jeff Russell said field days, trial inspections and crop tours were important learning opportunities for the agricultural community. But being biosecurity aware was essential to stop the spread of agricultural pests and disease. “Increased movement of people and vehicles entering and leaving a field day property means there could be an increased risk of transferring pests, weeds or plant diseases,” Mr Russell said. “Field day organisers, farmers and visitors all have a vital role to play in reducing biosecurity risks and safeguarding our valuable agricultural production. “We remind all involved in field days to consider the potential biosecurity implications associated with the movement of machinery, vehicles, display materials and site materials.” DPIRD has listed six measures that could be implemented to minimise the risk of introducing or spreading pests. Firstly, event organisers should start with the invitation to ensure the event flyer has a strong biosecurity message which highlights the best practice for attendees to follow. It is recommended organisers keep a register of attendees, so they are easily traced in the event of a biosecurity incident. Using buses to move people on and off a property or between properties can significantly reduce the risk of a biosecurity incident as less vehicles are accessing the property. Utilising a designated parking area and preferably off-site parking can concentrate any pests brought on via vehicles to one area, which can then be monitored for weeds or other pests after the event. The use of footbaths at site access and departure points can reduce the possible transfer of any soil borne pathogens. It is also important to consider caterers, trade and industry representatives, and staff need to consider biosecurity when setting up displays and catering points. More information on field day biosecurity is available online at https://grainsbiosecurity.com.au/resources/is-your-field-day-a-biosecurity-risk/