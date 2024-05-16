New chairwoman Penny Morgan says the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day is about bringing people together, improving soil health, the food it can produce and the lifestyle opportunities a small landholding can provide. Mrs Morgan has been a part of the field day since it began in 2007 and is looking forward to working in the role of chairwoman with its dedicated committee and volunteers to present another inspiring event. “The field day began out of a need to educate people moving into the area on how they could better manage their properties and provide an event that showcased what can be achieved on a small area of land,” she said. “This is still relevant today, with people continuing to move to small landholdings and wanting to learn ways to better manage their land and be connected as a community.” Mrs Morgan moved to Gidgegannup with her husband Jim 32 years ago and began to develop an olive grove which they named after their daughter Felicity. The grove has grown to 1400 trees which produce extra virgin olive oil that they sell locally and online. Mrs Morgan’s daughter Felicity has also taken on the role of ground manager and exhibitor liaison at this year’s field day. “Being involved in your community is a big part of what the field day is about — it is great to see young people taking part in community events such as this,” Mrs Morgan said. The theme for this year’s event is “Fungi — Mushrooms, Toadstools, Mycelium” and what they mean to the home gardener’s soil. Mrs Morgan said highlighting the important role fungi and mycelium play in soil health would be of interest to landholders and gardeners alike, with these often-misunderstood hidden parts of soil ecology playing a pivotal role in sustainable land use. She said there would also be a heavier focus on gardening, such as developing gardens that are fire retardant and have a reduced fire risk, with a new area dedicated to this perspective. Chris Ferreira of The Forever Project will be creating a FireWise display garden and presenting on the day. FireWise is a new project he has developed which will create 18 display gardens around WA aimed at encouraging the uptake of ideas that aid in preparing communities for increased fire threats in a drying climate. Mrs Morgan said fire threat was a real concern in communities such as Gidgegannup and over the years her own garden had been developed to be fire retardant, as well as needing minimum care and low water usage. She said gardening with these concepts in mind was something people living in rural areas were becoming more aware of and interested in, especially as the climate is becoming dryer. Mrs Morgan said the event continued to pride itself on providing something for the whole family to enjoy, with plenty of entertainment for children lined up as well as lots of educational and interesting displays relevant to rural living.