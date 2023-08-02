Hear from Mingenew Midwest Expo president Andrew Cosgrove

Forty years ago, Mingenew Lions Club members came together to host an event to showcase local farming, raise money for community groups and bring people together.

Four decades later and the event is celebrating its 40th birthday.

While the technology and exhibitors have changed over the years, it’s the resilience and spirit of rural communities that remains the foundation of our two-day event.

Mingenew Midwest Expo is supported by a board of volunteers and in recent years paid event co-ordinators, with members and staff coming from a diverse range of backgrounds and bringing a variety of perspectives and expertise.

The board still meet at the local hotel over a cool drink and a steak sandwich to plan the event, but the meeting agenda items signal the changes and challenges that the event has endured over 40 years — from debates about the virtues of round cakes or square cakes for catering stalls, to discussions about how best to use social media platforms and where to place hand sanitiser stations, Expo has found its way through it all to remain the largest event of its kind in the Mid West.

Without exhibitors and sponsors, the event would not be possible.

We are pleased to once again be partnering with McIntosh and Son as our major sponsor.

Their invaluable support and commitment to the future of Expo exemplifies the shared vision and alignment towards advancing and promoting the industry.

With more than 200 exhibitors this year from across the State, there really is something for everyone.

Rural and regional Australia has been thrown its fair share of challenges in the past 40 years and continues to meet new challenges head on.

At Expo this year, visitors will get to view the latest ag technology, innovations in machinery and equipment, fill their plates with the tastes of the Mid West and be entertained and informed by guest speakers, performers and artists.

But it is the power of human connections and face-to-face interactions that has kept Expo on the calendar for 40 years and will continue to do so many more to come.

Andrew Cosgrove is board chair of the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo

