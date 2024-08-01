The McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo on August 8 and 9 will kick off a succession of WA’s three major machinery field days, each offering the best in agricultural innovation, lifestyle and community and great entertainment and fun for all. They say the “first is always the best” and the 41st Midwest Expo is anxious to prove that rule, with more than 200 exhibitors extending their expertise in both paddock and plate of food production and preparation. The farming community should mark their calendars in anticipation of gaining expert guidance from the Expo’s experienced machinery exhibitors, who are invested in supplying equipment that gets the job done on least cost efficiencies. Livestock and liquid refreshment producers who aim to be part of the exciting Tastes of the Mid West initiative will want to participate in the Expo’s showcase of food and beverage specifically grown, fished, farmed, foraged and created in the local region. The younger generation will also find their place at the Expo, whether it’s in the eXpose art talent competition or as a participant of the Young Farmers Challenge, where mixed gender teams of four test their physical skill and theoretical knowledge of agriculture. Visitors can also stop by the Country Women’s Association Mingenew branch site to celebrate its 95th anniversary, a remarkable length of active service to the community. Expo chairman Andrew Cosgrove said the committee staff and board were excited to host the 41st Mingenew Midwest Expo. “We are very aware of the challenges faced by people living and working in rural Australia and the important role that the Expo event plays in our community,” he said. “The longevity of our event through pandemics, challenging seasonal conditions, disruptions to world markets and supply chains, staffing shortages, a cost-of-living crisis and Government policies impacting our industry is testament to the resilience and undeniable grit of the people who make up the agricultural sector and rural Australia. “At the core of events like Expo is the need for people to come together to connect on a social, professional and personal level with each other, with customers, with business partners, with neighbours and with friends from across the Midwest.” Mr Cosgrove said the Midwest was an amazing part of WA — not just in terms of geography and landscape, but also with its rich history of innovation and excellence in agriculture. “With the support of our long-standing major sponsor McIntosh and Son and our many exhibitors and corporate partners, some of whom have been with us since the event’s inception, we are proud to showcase our industry and our people,” he said. “The move to a Thursday and Friday event will provide visitors with an opportunity to stay on and explore our region. “This year’s event will provide opportunities for visitors to not only learn more about the industry that I am so proud of, but will provide people with a chance to engage with business and services from outside the local area.” Mr Cosgrove said Expo visitors would be invited to sample some of the best local produce, enjoy performances and guest speakers on a range of topics, and most importantly sample some of the hospitality that Mingenew has become renowned for. “In a world where we are more connected through technology than ever before, there is no substitute for real human connections and events like Expo offer that in spades,” he said. “So on behalf of the Mingenew Midwest Expo board and staff and the entire Mingenew community, we welcome you to the 2024 McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo for the 41st time.”