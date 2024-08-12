The McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo started off with a brief spout of rain, but the godsend to the agricultural region planted an extra positive footstep among the visitors, who didn’t mind “going out in the rain”. The warning to “don’t go out in the rain” sung coincidentally by Mingenew Primary School students (pre-primary to Year 6) was heard proudly at the expo’s expose competition, winning the hearts of the cheering fans and judges, who gave the performance the overall win. The song Rain by Dragon was selected because of the superb rainfall the Mingenew region had experienced and was a relevant celebration of a “beautifully wet year”. The vivid main stage performances of student Lucy Dempster, 5, and her schoolmates Cooper Broad, 5, and Claire Holmes, 9, put them at the top of the class winning rising star awards for their artistic flair. Walkaway student Eva Thurkle, 10, was also awarded a rising star award. eXpose judge Lachlan Obst said there was exceptional talent presented at this year’s expo. “We would love to see more schools perform at expose, Mingenew students were all stars with their singing this year,” he said Also presiding at the main stage opening ceremony was expo president Andrew Cosgrove who welcomed visitors to the 41st event — the largest agricultural field day in Western Australia’s Mid West. He reiterated its purpose as a showcase of future of farming and agricultural technologies and its role to host some of the biggest names in the industry. “Expo provides an exciting insight into what the agricultural sector has to offer and highlights the technologies of tomorrow,” he said. “In a world where we are more connected through technology than ever before there is no substitute for real human connections and events like Expo offer that in spades. “The move to a Thursday and Friday event will provide visitors with an opportunity to stay on and explore our region.” Mr Cosgrove said he was very aware of the challenges faced by people living and working in rural Australia and the important role events like the expo played rural communities. “To be still here, hosting our event through a pandemic, challenging seasonal conditions, disruption to world markets and supply chains, staffing shortages cost of living crises, government polices impacting our industry, is testament of the resilience and undeniable grit of the people who make up the agriculture sector in rural Australia,” he said. “At the core of events like expo is the need for people to come together and connect on a professional and personal level. “We live in an amazing part of WA, not just in terms of geography and landscape, but in terms of a rich history of innovation in agriculture.” Located about 380km north of Perth, and 100km south of Geraldton, the town of Mingenew and its wildflower season comes alive during the Mingenew Midwest Expo. Inaugurated in 1983, the expo was initiated by Mingenew Lions Club member Bob Paskins with a vision to provide a venue for businesses to exhibit to the Mid West regional and remote communities, providing vital information and updates to farmers and industry stakeholders. Mr Cosgrove said the not-for-profit event continued to be governed by a skills-based, voluntary board of management who had a clear vision for the future of farming and a strong focus on agricultural innovation and technology. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis attended the Tastes of the Midwest marquee at the expo and cooked up some western rock lobster supplied by the team from Port Denison-based Southerlys. She spoke on the importance of value adding and diversifying markets by taking local raw product and marketing it as “something new”, as well as the need to support local businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of regional communities,” Ms Jarvis said. Opening speaker Labor member for Agriculture Region Sandra Carr said she acknowledged the incredible hard work of the expo committee and volunteers of the Mingenew team and surrounding community who did so much work to put the event together. “What I’ve learnt in this time, is people work incredibly hard, are really dedicated to what they produce for our State and their country and also the contribution they make to the community to support and look out for each other,” she said. Keep The Sheep spokesman Paul Brown requested a need for volunteers and support to combat the Albanese Government’s ban on the live sheep export trade by sea, asking the crowd to share the campaign’s message on social media. Machinery dealers and farmers were optimistic about the region’s growing season so far, with crops about two weeks behind last year’s growing season. McIntosh and Son Geraldton branch manager Josh McBeath, who only recently replaced former manager Craig Adjuk, said farmers were interested in tillage at the expo. “They are cautiously optimistic about the season, hopefully we are all good,” he said. AFGRI Carnamah sales agent Josh Mills said farmers were “quite jovial” at the expo — “weather has been quite kind this year”. Celebrating 95 years of service to the local community, Country Women’s Association Mingenew president Lesley Charleson said her message about the local branch requiring new members went answered with Elizabeth Bligh signing up at the expo.