Milne AgriGroup will launch a methane-reducing pelletised feed product for livestock at this year’s Wagin Woolorama as the industry gears towards lower greenhouse gas emissions. Milne AgriGroup is owned by key principal and chief executive Graham Spencer-Laitt, who received an Order of Australia Medal in January. Mr Spencer-Laitt has taken the diversified group to a new level of notoriety as Australia’s largest pelletised ruminat feed manufacturer with division Milne Feeds. The group encompasses Mt Barker Free Range Chicken, Plantagenet Free Range Pork and Milne Feeds. The Woolorama launch of the new product was announced by Milne AgriGroup general manager Michael Tarling on January 22. He said the ruminate feed pellet, developed and funded by Milne AgriGroup, was effective in reducing methane by 80 per cent compared to feeding a home-mixed ration. “We started trial work several years ago as part of our $10 million research and development program since 2003,” he said. Mr Tarling said visitors to Woolorama would be introduced to the product name and Milne AgriGroup sales manager Paul Nenke would be on hand to answer the relevant questions of interest. They were tight-lipped on the make-up of the new product and said it didn’t involve the seaweed species Asparagopsis taxiformis. Mr Nenke said as part of the launch, along with Milne AgriGroup’s Woolorama sponsorship, major winners in the sheep and cattle competitions sections would be handed vouchers for a free one tonne prize of the new product, valued at $460. In November, Milne AgriGroup opened its new $50 million feed pellet plant in Welshpool, partly funded by the WA Government’s Industry Attraction Grant, to increase product supply by twofold to 300,000 tonnes. On January 27, it gained the experience and knowledge of Dr Holly Ludeman, who will serve as group veterinarian for Milne AgriGroup’s interest in sheep, beef, chicken and pork. “Between Holly, the new feed mill and new product, we are excited about where the future is going,” Mr Tarling said. He said the carbon space would gather momentum within five years when the major supermarkets put pressure on their suppliers to reduce methane. Mr Tarling said the new product would first be geared towards the finishing lamb market as the live sheep export industry gets phased out. “A product for cattle and dairy will follow,” he said.