Delicious lamb burgers to quench the appetite will be on offer at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo (August 8 and 9), by way of local producers Naomi and Aiden Obst, who run Strawberry Road Lamb. The farming couple have kindly donated four lambs to be cooked on the spit with a bit of rosemary for additional flavour to the already juicy and tender taste of gourmet Dorper delight. All proceeds through the sale of the lamb burgers throughout both days will be donated to the Mingenew community and the crowd will have something to write home about. Ms Obst said from her lengthy association with the Midwest Expo began with her first attendance at 10 years of age — “it’s a fantastic community event and our contribution is a good way to give something back”. Their 1000 head Dorper breeding flock, assigned to natural mating, produces quality June-drop lambs that are sought out throughout the region. “We offer a 14kg frozen boxed lamb product, processed at Gingin and stored on-farm, which can be ordered through our Facebook and Instagram sites,” Ms Obst said. Grown to a sumptuous 24kg dressed weight through crop and stubble grazing, Strawberry Road Lambs drink only the purist water from the Yarragadee aquifer. “The water is so pure, we drink it ourselves and there is lots of it,” Ms Obst said. She said their flock was “stress-free” which equated to top graded carcase specifications. “Dorpers, that shed their hair in the summer, don’t require any chemicals for fly issues,” she said. The Dorper breed originated in South Africa from crossbreeding a Dorset Horn with a Blackhead Persian. Dorpers are known to be fast-growing, hardy, easy-care and produce great eating-quality flavour. The Obst family started their Dorper enterprise in 2016, which has complemented their big wheat, lupin, and canola rotational cropping program. “Our aim is to supply lamb throughout the year, possibly by means of an irrigation system,” Ms Obst said. “We are always considering ways to innovate our production efficiency and the supply chain with potential to offer individual cuts at grower’s markets. “At the moment, a lot of people are a bit negative on the sheep industry, but we are happily optimistic with confidence in the sheep market.” Strawberry Road Lamb is a producer member of the Geraldton-based Mid West WA Food Industries Alliance that was handed $200,000 last year for funding to connect producers with buyers. In April, the Obst family attended the Shore Leave Festival in Geraldton, which was the first time they had been invited to a producer meets buyer event. “We were encouraged by Mid West WA Food Industries Alliance chief executive Gilly Johnson,” Ms Obst said. “We learnt a lot and were very pleased that we made the effort to attend. “A take home message was that consumers want to support the local farmer-producer — they want to know our story.” Ms Obst said producers needed to be able to get their product to market in the quickest and most efficient way possible. “Being based in Mingenew is one of our biggest hurdles — it’s a long way to the abattoir and butchers and that costs money and time,” she said. “We spoke openly to WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis about our business model and needs going forward. “Sheep producers need reliable and economical abattoir space to be able to plan effectively.” Ms Obst said for WA’s sheep meat industry to thrive, it needed support from Government along the whole processing chain.