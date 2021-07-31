Plenty of rain and a good livestock prices have sent spirits soaring ahead of McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo’s annual and flock ewe and heifer competitions.

After a hiatus of more than 10 years, the flock ewe and heifer competitions were welcomed back to Expo in 2017.

Elders has sponsored the two commercial stock competitions since their return and has jumped back on board this year.

The company sponsors the Elders Livestock Arena, which also hosts the Elders Young Judges Competition, the Young Farmers Challenge and the Elders Working Dog Competition.

In the flock ewe competition, teams of maiden Merino ewes showing no more than two permanent teeth will be judged on their wool and commercial qualities, and conformation, structure and size for type.

In the heifer competition, cattle of any breed, including crosses, will be judged for structural soundness, femininity, carcase quality, uniformity and temperament.

Elders Mingenew livestock agent Ross Tyndale-Powell said the company had been involved with Expo for decades and loved seeing the calibre of competition.

A 20-year stalwart with the company, Mr Tyndale-Powell can always be found helping out in the Elders Livestock Arena each Expo.

“We do a lot of livestock in the Mid West, and we like to keep livestock on the program,” he said.

“It’s a great event for the community and it is important to have livestock in the field days.”

Camera Icon Elders Mingenew livestock agent Ross Tyndale-Powell and Elders Mingenew manager Jarrad Kupsch. Credit: Countryman

Mingenew sheep farmer and former Expo president Geoff Cosgrove placed first in last year’s flock ewe competition with a pen of Barloo-blood ewes.

Walkaway farmer Darren Hobley’s pen of Angus heifers took out first place in the heifer competition.

Mr Cosgrove now shares the livestock steward role with Mr Tyndale-Powell and will be helping to co-ordinate entrants this year.

Elders also sponsors the Young Judges competition, where students aged 18 and under compete in four sections — fleece judging, Merino sheep judging, meat sheep judging and cattle judging — with winners able to compete for the State title at the Perth Royal Show.

Mr Tyndale-Powell said locals across the Mid West were looking forward to the Expo after a one-year hiatus.

“It helps when you have a season like this, it has been a good start and people are feeling pretty happy across the board,” he said.

While livestock numbers in the Mid West have dipped somehwat since cyclone Seroja tore through, damaging fences, solid rainfall in the months since means pastures have been plentiful. Buoyant livestock prices have also lifted spirits.

Elders Mingenew branch manager Jarrad Kupsch said the Young Farmers and the Elders Young Judges Competitions were highlights of the the arena area.

“We are so lucky to have Billi Marshall organising those events. It gives us great confidence at Elders to see someone like her run it,” he said.

“We have sponsored the livestock arena for years, we are a community-based business and we wanted to give back to the agriculture industry.”

Elders also holds an exhibitor stall each year, showcasing its products and services.

“Last year really made people realise what we have in the community,” Mr Kupsch said. “

After the cyclone and COVID-19, we think Expo will bring people together.”

Mr Kupsch said the knowledge the event would this year help people affected by cyclone Seroja gave sponsors confidence.

“ The fact that money will be going back into the community is just great,” he said.