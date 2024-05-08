V&V Walsh has officially opened its new $50 million cold store facility at Davenport, capping off a major investment that will improve the WA meat processor’s ability to service global markets. The upgrade positions V&V Walsh as a “warehouse within a warehouse”; able to pick, pack and supply beef, lamb and mutton from the one location. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis cut the ribbon on April 30 in front of 100 staff, suppliers and business partners. Ms Jarvis said the investment in processing would give WA’s red meat producers confidence in the industry at a time it was sorely needed. While conditions remained tough, she said an investment of this scale was not something a business would commit to without having confidence in WA’s red meat industry. The new state-of-the-art facility can chill and freeze up to 65,000 cartons of beef, mutton and lamb at a time. Three storeys high and covering 4000 squares meters, a key component of the cold store is the 26,000-carton automated sorting system, which provides enhanced accuracy and efficiency for both order picking and associated documentation. It has the ability to plate and blast-freeze 9000 cartons per day. V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer said in the next 12 to 18 months he expected a lift in production from two to three shipping containers being packed a day, up to five to six. “The sales team have been put on notice,” he said. “This facility gives us the ability to be agile at picking orders, which means we can process and get our product to market ASAP.” Mr Dancer said the investment was part of a masterplan for the site to make it a world-class facility, adding that V&V Walsh would continue working closely with its suppliers to ensure continuity of supply. He said optimising operations, developing global markets, committing to strong environmental, social and governance plans, and developing the V&V Walsh team were all key focus points going forward. V&V Walsh is already one of WA’s biggest lamb and beef exporters. Neil Kearney, chair of V&V Walsh parent company Craig Mostyn Group, said CMG had been a leading agricultural business for 100 years. “This very large investment reflects the family business strategic approach and preparedness to invest in long-term growth,” he said. It was GMG’s custodial mindset that enabled it to collectively commit to the business over the long term, Mr Kearney added. He said third and fourth generation family shareholder descendants of co-founder Robert Mostyn had agreed to leave a substantial proportion of profit in the business, enabling CMG to make considerable investments where others had not. CMG chief executive Wayne Crofts said the facility would increase the capacity of V&V Walsh operations, enhance its ability to meet the “just in time” demands of modern global supply chains, and improve efficiency and product quality. Mr Crofts said it would also provide significant benefits to V&V Walsh, the farmers who supply the company with sheep and cattle, and customers.