WA farmers, researchers and agronomists are being invited to tour farms and research sites in Victoria and Tasmania to gain drought resilience, agtech and water-smart farming knowledge. The five-day study tour will enable 15 people to explore the unique ways in which fellow growers, researchers and industry leaders have been adapting to climate changes across intensive livestock, mixed cropping and horticultural systems. It will be led by the South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub from August 31 to September 5. Hub director Dr Jo Wisdom said the tour was a valuable opportunity for growers to see how others are responding to climate challenges in different production systems and conditions. “Participants will gain practical insights into tools and strategies that can be applied to WA’s climate and production systems for effective management through seasonal variability,” she said. Ms Wisdom said the tour was also a chance to build meaningful connections with fellow agriculture professionals across Australia who are working on similar challenges. The initiative was part of the SW WA Hub’s broader mission to support South West farmers and communities adapt to climate challenges, organised in collaboration with the drought resilience hubs in Victoria and Tasmania. Accommodation, most meals and bus travel are covered but attendees will have to pay a $500 deposit plus GST and cover the cost of flights, travel insurance and incidentals. Expressions of interest can be submitted via the SW WA Hub website before August 8.